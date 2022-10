Miranda Leo '19 (Cross Disciplinary Studies) is a Recruiting Manager at JK Executive Strategies and joined Good Day Rochester to discuss "quiet quitting" on Sept. 30. Leo described quiet quitting as employees who don't outright quit their job, however they are quitting in the idea of not going above and beyond. An employee will focus on tasks strictly within their job description and do the bare minimum to get the job done while setting clear boundaries to improve work-life balance.

