City Finance Department Receives National Award

Lyn Heaton, Chief Financial Officer, today announced that the City’s Finance Department has received the 2020 Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). GFOA's Triple Crown recognizes governments who have received GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

“The Triple Crown Award exemplifies the professionalism and dedication of our Finance Department team. It is an honor to be one of the only 203 municipalities out of over 19,400 in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020,” Heaton said.

The Finance Department is responsible for creating the City’s Budget, the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), which is audited by an independent outside agency every year, and most recently, the Popular Annual Financial Report, which is designed to be a readily accessible and easily understandable version of the ACFR for individuals without a background in public finance. The GFOA has awarded the City of Lincoln’s ACFR its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 35 years.

The GFOA is a professional association serving the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.