Lancaster County, NE

City Finance Department Receives National Award

Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Lyn Heaton, Chief Financial Officer, today announced that the City’s Finance Department has received the 2020 Triple Crown Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). GFOA's Triple Crown recognizes governments who have received GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award, and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award.

“The Triple Crown Award exemplifies the professionalism and dedication of our Finance Department team. It is an honor to be one of the only 203 municipalities out of over 19,400 in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020,” Heaton said.

The Finance Department is responsible for creating the City’s Budget, the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), which is audited by an independent outside agency every year, and most recently, the Popular Annual Financial Report, which is designed to be a readily accessible and easily understandable version of the ACFR for individuals without a background in public finance. The GFOA has awarded the City of Lincoln’s ACFR its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for 35 years.

The GFOA is a professional association serving the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners.

Lincoln, Nebraska

$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance

Businesses can apply for grants online starting October 12. The City of Lincoln, Lincoln Electric System (LES) and Lincoln Water System today announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor Promotes Progress Toward a Successful, Secure, Shared Future

Gaylor Baird highlights strength of community in State of the City Address. During the 2022 State of the City Address delivered at a Leadership Lincoln event at the Graduate Hotel, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today discussed her administration’s accomplishments and efforts to ensure Lincoln supports the security, strength and well-being of all residents.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for October 5

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 40 with 32 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 8 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: mid-yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Transit to Offer “Next Stop, Get Hired” Hiring Event Oct. 12

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities announces campaign to hire bus operators. StarTran today announced a bus operator hiring event Wednesday, October 12 that will allow potential candidates to meet team members, tour a StarTran bus, fill out an application and interview – all in one location. The event, part of the “Next Stop, Get Hired” hiring campaign, is from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Bill Luxford Studio on the first floor of the County-City Building, 555 South 10th St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lancaster County, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

State of the City 2022

Good morning, everyone! It is wonderful to be back in person before the members and supporters of Leadership Lincoln. Thank you for hosting the State of the City and for all you do to cultivate servant leaders in our community. Speaking of servant leaders we lost a good one in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Yellow

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will stay in mid-yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

StarTran to Resume Fare Collection October 17

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced StarTran transit system will resume fare collection beginning Monday, October 17. Bus passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, October 3. StarTran paused fare collection in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. StarTran did not collect fares...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events October 10 through 16

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from October 10 through 16:. Aging Partners foot care clinic, Northeast Senior Center (appointments required by calling 402-441-7151) – 9 a.m. to noon. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center –...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

ScooterLNK Resumes Following Successful Pilot Program

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. The Lincoln City Council approved the permanent electric scooter program in March. During the pilot program, ScooterLNK tracked more than 91,400 trips. The average...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Parks and Recreation Department Releases Fall Program Guide

The Parks and Recreation Department today announced the release of its fall program guide, which provides information about youth and family activities in Lincoln. Programs featured in the guide include free community events, team sports, Nature Center programming, volunteer opportunities and more. The guide will be included in the Sunday,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln has One More Death from COVID-19

Deaths reported today: The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received a report for one death that occurred in March – a man in his 50s who was vaccinated and not hospitalized. Total number of deaths: 455. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 33 with 28 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators)...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Fatal Crash | Cotner Blvd & O St

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a car versus motorcycle crash at South Cotner Blvd and O Street that killed a 23-year-old Ashland man. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 5:43 p.m., police were dispatched to the report of a car versus motorcycle crash. The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane. The vehicles collided which caused the motorcycle to fall onto its side, slide briefly on the roadway and collide with a sedan, before coming to rest. Kody Berner, the 23-year-old driver of the motorcycle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His passenger, an 18-year-old female, was also transported to a local hospital, where she remains in critical, but stable condition. The drivers of the sedan and SUV were uninjured.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Break
Politics
Lincoln, Nebraska

Mayor to Present July 2022 Award of Excellence

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today will present the Mayor’s Award of Excellence for July 2022 to Technology Support Specialist II Michelle Zuhlke of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU). The award will be presented at 3 p.m. at the beginning of the City Council meeting at the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th Street. The awards recognize City employees who consistently provide exemplary service and work that demonstrates personal commitment to Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Homicide | S 40th St & Highway 2

On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department arrested 15-year-old Sallie Gilmer and 16- year-old Isaac Honigschmidt in connection with the death of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer that occurred in an apartment near South 40th Street and Highway 2. Gilmer was arrested for 1st Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and Honigschmidt was arrested for Aid/Abet Murder in the 1st Degree.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide | N 65th St & Madison Ave

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in a residence near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 2:41 p.m., officers responded to a call of a check welfare where the caller reported a deceased individual inside a residence. Officers arrived and discovered a 48-year-old male deceased inside.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portions of Two Streets to Close October 3

Portions of two streets will close beginning Monday, October 3. 14th Street from “O” to “N” streets will be closed for private utility line installation. StarTran Route 55-Downtown Trolley will be detoured during this work. The sidewalk on the west side will be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 14.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 27th Street Now Closed

The northbound lane of South 27th Street from Highway 2 to Stockwell Street is now closed for emergency water main repair. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, October 5. Access to homes and businesses in the area will be maintained via the southbound lane of South 27th...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Additional Updated Booster Clinics Scheduled for September and October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln High School.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Encouraged to Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. The survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan through October 12. Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Master plans are typically developed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City and County Officials Tout Great Career Opportunities

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum and Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre today invited residents to attend a career fair to explore the wide variety of opportunities to serve their community through careers offered by Lincoln and Lancaster County. “It takes a diverse, talented, and...
LINCOLN, NE

