Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:20, Officer Michael Alston effected a traffic stop in the area of South Austin and West Tom Green Streets for Disregarding the Stop Sign. Upon approach of the vehicle Officer Alston could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Alston did locate marijuana during his search as well as a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Jacques Dewberry, 34 of Huntsville, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO