BASTROP MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN FAYETTE COUNTY
A Bastrop man was arrested on Wednesday after leading Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies on a lengthy chase. According to Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, Narcotics Investigators attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white 2003 Chevrolet SUV on Hrbacek Street in the Cedar Creek subdivision. The driver failed...
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
Two people were arrested on Marijuana Charges in separate incidents late Wednesday and early Thursday. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:20, Officer Michael Alston effected a traffic stop in the area of South Austin and West Tom Green Streets for Disregarding the Stop Sign. Upon approach of the vehicle Officer Alston could smell the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Alston did locate marijuana during his search as well as a 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat. Jacques Dewberry, 34 of Huntsville, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.
HUMBLE WOMAN ARRESTED LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
A Humble woman was arrested late Tuesday night by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officer Eric Crosby, initiated a traffic stop in the 1300 Block of Prairie Lea Street. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located a vape pen containing a substance that tested positive as THC, along with drug paraphernalia. Lenzy Rene Walker, 31 of Humble, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Bryan Man Admits To Fourth DWI Conviction
A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to his fourth DWI conviction. 57 year old George Binford was sentenced to seven years for a blood alcohol level that was more than three times the legal limit at .257. Binford was arrested in August of 2020 after a Brazos...
College Station Man Arrested For Throwing An Ax At A College Station Police Officer
The results have been released of an officer involved shooting in College Station that took place more than two weeks ago. According to CSPD social media, officers responded the morning of September 19 to a report of a man hallucinating inside a home. One of the officers was met by...
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
3-year-old went missing for 3 days a year ago, reunited with law enforcement, man who found him
HOUSTON - Today, Christopher Ramirez reunited with the law enforcement who searched for him and the man who found him. A year ago, Ramirez was only 3-years-old when he went missing in Grimes County in the woods for three days last October before he was located. He was outside while his grandmother and mother were unloading groceries from the car at their home on the 1000 block of Deer Park Lane off FM 1774 around 1:30 p.m.
New trial set for former chief of Blue Bell after first concluded with a hung jury
Another West Texas jury will be called next April for a second criminal trial of Paul Kruse, the retired Blue Bell Creamery president from Brenham, TX. The first jury, empaneled Aug. 1 this year, was not able to reach a unanimous agreement, ending in a mistrial after it broke 10-to-2 in Kruse’s favor.
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
NAVASOTA POLICE: MAN ARRESTED AFTER CHASE REACHING 130 MPH
A Navasota man was arrested early Monday morning after a chase that police say reached speeds of 130 mph. Around midnight Monday, Navasota police observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and LaSalle Street. Officers attempted...
3 arrested following string of robberies in Austin on the same day
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people were arrested following a string of robberies all on the same day, the Austin Police Department (APD) said. Police said on Sept. 28 at 12:51 a.m., officers responded to a call of an Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon in the 6900 block of Shady Cedar Dr.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED ON MARIJUANA CHARGES
A Houston man was arrested Sunday on Marijuana charges. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:00, Officer Michael Alston was dispatched to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to suspicious activity. Upon arrival, investigation revealed the vehicle was occupied by a male and female. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and narcotics were located. Franklin Somtochukwu Okoye, 18 of Houston, was placed into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
Houston man sentenced in execution-style killings during home invasion robbery in Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - A jury found Frankie Bell, Jr. guilty of capital murder on September 29, 2022 and the verdict resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday. On October 3, 2017, multiple armed men wearing masks...
Alleged drunk driver loses control, rams truck into Katy home with family of 7, HCSO says
The homeowner says two of his sons were watching TV when the truck slammed through their living room.
26 horses, donkeys rescued from property in Brenham: SPCA
BRENHAM – The Houston SPCA rescued 26 animals from a property in Washington County on Wednesday, according to officials. Officials said the owner of the property, which is located off Old Navasota Road near Indian Bluebonnet Road, was not providing proper care for the more than two dozen animals.
Husband shoots wife after weapon misfires in Katy neighborhood, sheriff’s office says
KATY, Texas – A man has been detained after he reportedly shot his wife in a Katy neighborhood Saturday. Officials with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 3300 block of Pimlico Pine Lane around 3 p.m. According to deputies, the husband...
BANK OF BRENHAM DONATES $1,000 FOR CHAPPELL HILL WATER TOWER
A local bank has contributed to the Chappell Hill Water Supply Corporation’s (CHWSC) efforts to revitalize Chappell Hill’s water tower. Bank of Brenham donated $1,000 to the CHWSC’s “Save the Water Tower” campaign. The check was presented during the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce’s monthly...
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED BY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Two Brenham women were arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office last week. According to Sheriff Otto Hanak, last Thursday afternoon at 2:30, Washington County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a Theft in progress call at a business located in the 9200 Block of Highway 290 East in Chappell Hill. The caller indicated that two female individuals had placed numerous items from inside the store into a tub type box and were preparing to drive off without paying for the items. Upon arrival, Deputy Derrick Washington located a suspect identified as 21 year old Brenham resident Aubree Sarah Powell loading items into a Gray Toyota passenger vehicle and noticed she was bleeding. When questioned, Powell stated she cut her hand on a candle she purchased, yet was unable to provide a purchase receipt. Deputy Powell observed broken candles.
