The Oregon Ducks football team has had physicality issues when it came to playing Stanford. That was put to bed last week with the Ducks dominating the line of scrimmage in the 45-27 win over the Cardinal. Fast forward to tonight as Oregon traveled down to Tucson, Ariz., a place where for whatever reason the Ducks don’t play their best football. Arizona has seemed to get the best of Oregon over the last decade down in the desert. The last time Oregon had won at Arizona was in 2011 and LaMichael James rushed for nearly 300 yards. That streak ended tonight. Dan Lanning’s Ducks...

EUGENE, OR ・ 36 MINUTES AGO