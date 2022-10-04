Read full article on original website
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
A Spooky Fun Time is Coming To Steeple Square In Dubuque
Did I mention I love fall and the Halloween season. The temperature, the costumes, the candy, the shenanigans, and ultimately all the fun you can have with your friends and neighbors. And Dubuque is providing you with a pretty epic chance to have a blast this Halloween... That's right adults;...
Galena Center for the Arts October Lineup is Chock-Full of Talent
The ongoing Highway 20 road construction continues in Galena. However, the detour will take you past the Galena Center for the Arts, where tremendous progress is underway to transform the bank building into a dynamic and creative community space. Look for the fantastic new sign, and the recent newsletter shares...
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
Dubuque Theater Seeks Funny Actors to Star in 2023 Comedies
What better way to celebrate National Arts & Humanities month than to audition for a part in a local theater production?. Dubuque's Bell Tower Theater has auditions scheduled for the 2023 season. So October is the perfect month to dust off the performance cobwebs and show the Dubuque community your talents.
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign
Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library
It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
Three Fun Fall Festivals to Celebrate Cheese, Beer and Pumpkins
From cheese to pumpkins to beer, there's something for everyone at many fabulous and fun fall festivals this weekend throughout the Tri-States. The Shullsburg Cheesefest is guaranteed to be a tasty affair on Saturday. This historic southwest Wisconsin hamlet will provide cheezy fun for everyone!. The day begins at 7...
Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids
Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka
The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
Anamosa’s Annual Pumpkinfest is Always a Fun & Gourdeous Day!
The fall days are already flying by, and I often remind myself that autumn is now here. October is fast approaching, meaning pumpkins and Halloween events throughout the Tri-States and eastern Iowa. One of the most prominent and prolific events is the 34th Annual Anamosa Pumpkinfest & Ryan Norlin GIANT...
Dubuque VNA Hosting Walk-In COVID-19 Clinics
If you are still interested in COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, the Dubuque VNA is hosting a new series of walk-in clinics. The VNA is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for primary series and bivalent booster doses at its clinic at 660 Iowa Street in Dubuque. Primary series refers to the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and the bivalent booster dose is a version of the COVID-19 vaccine that offers protection against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus around the world. Appointments are not required.
Tour Dubuque’s Caffeine Hot Spots for National Coffee Day
September 29 is National Coffee Day, so let's visit some of Dubuque's top Coffee Hot Spots!. One of Dubuque's most excellent cafes and coffeehouses is located on "the Central Curve" at 1798 Central Avenue. Owner Ryan Dies started roasting coffee beans at 13 and has brought his passion to Dubuque...
Some Like it Hot! Annual Chili Cook-Off This Weekend (Oct 1)
Tri-State’s Largest Chili Cook-Off, presented by Calico Bean Market will be held this Saturday, October 1. This family-friendly tradition will again be held at Cable Car Square at 4th and Bluff in downtown Dubuque and everyone is encouraged to attend!
Proving Grounds Recreation Area: A Dubuque Outdoor Gem (PHOTOS)
Getting out to explore nature is essential to a healthy, happy, and efficient lifestyle; and Dubuque provides a load of amazing opportunities. I took the chance to head out with the family this weekend to an area we've never visited; Proving Grounds Recreation Area in Dubuque. This is the PERFECT...
Northwest Arterial & Pennsylvania Ave Intersection Closing Tonight at 8pm
NW Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. Intersection Closure Starting at 8 p.m. Tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 4. The Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Ave. intersection will temporarily close to eastbound and westbound traffic starting at 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, October 4, to continue paving the southbound arterial lanes. The intersection will re-open to...
