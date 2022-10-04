ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’

Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’

Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
The Oregonian

Trail Blazers vs. Maccabi Ra’anana: Preview, time, no TV, how to listen to preseason game

Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is off to a slow start this preseason, but could have an opportunity to shine Thursday night. The Blazers play their final home game of the exhibition season Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional basketball club based in Israel, and there is a strong possibility that many of Portland’s regulars will sit.
theScore

Macklemore: Adam Silver 'on board' with bringing NBA team back to Seattle

Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore is confident the NBA will make its return to his home city within the next few years. During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Macklemore was asked to make a plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring a franchise back to Seattle. Macklemore didn't think a plea was needed, though, saying he believes Silver is already "on board" with the idea.
KGW

Behind the seams: Meet the family who stitches Mariners jerseys for players, fans by hand

SEATTLE — The Mariners are making the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, which justifies some new merchandise. Nobody knows the demand for jerseys better than Jerry Thornton. The former grocery store worker said it was in the late 1980’s when he followed his instincts and started manufacturing sports jerseys for amateur, collegiate and professional sports teams.
FOX Sports

LeBron, Lakers blown out in preseason opener vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first preseason game to the Sacramento Kings 105 to 75. LeBron James had 4 points exclusively off of free throws - going 0 for 7 from the field. Anthony Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their highlights and lowlights of last night’s game.
CBS Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big

The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
