Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Jerami Grant making instant impact with Portland Trail Blazers: ‘This dude looks like he was built in a lab’
Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
NBA・
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe struggles in first preseason game: ‘His head is just spinning’
Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe didn’t live up to the hype of being the No. 7 pick during his preseason debut Monday night in Seattle. Other than a spectacular blocked shot, Sharpe often appeared lost, out synch and in awe of the moment as the Blazers lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers at Climate Pledge Arena.
With the Blazers playing a preseason game in Seattle, here's a look back at the Blazers-Sonics rivalry
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Monday, the Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Seattle to play an NBA game for the first time since March 24, 2008. In that game, the last game played between the two teams, the Sonics blasted the Blazers 97-84 behind a game-high 23 points from rookie Kevin Durant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard says Shaedon Sharpe would have beat him at 1-on-1 when he was 19, but ‘We probably would have gotten into a fight’
Damian Lillard has been the Portland Trail Blazers’ best player since 2015, when LaMarcus Aldridge left for San Antonio. But Lillard admitted Monday that 19-year-old rookie Shaedon Sharpe is better. Well, better than the 19-year-old version of Lillard, anyway. “Me at 19 versus Shaedon? Shaedon,” Lillard said Monday, following...
Russell Westbrook makes drastic change via social media as Lakers trade rumors continue to swirl
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made a major change to his social media following a report that Los Angeles was close to trading him before training camp. Westbrook has deleted or archived all of his posts on his Instagram, and the timing is certainly interesting given the nature of the rumors surrounding the former MVP.
Damian Lillard scores 21, Trail Blazers fall 118-101 to Utah Jazz in preseason: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard shot well, set up teammates and at times made it all look easy as he recorded 21 points, six assists and five rebounds during the Portland Trail Blazers’ 118-101 loss to the Utah Jazz in a preseason matchup at the Moda Center. Lillard also committed five turnovers...
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard pleased with first outing in 9 months: ‘I settled into the game pretty quickly’
Damian Lillard very much resembled an NBA player seeing his first game action in nine months early on during the Portland Trail Blazers’ first preseason matchup of the season Monday night. His shot was often short and he seemed a bit out of sync while making just one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
Trail Blazers vs. Maccabi Ra’anana: Preview, time, no TV, how to listen to preseason game
Portland Trail Blazers rookie guard Shaedon Sharpe is off to a slow start this preseason, but could have an opportunity to shine Thursday night. The Blazers play their final home game of the exhibition season Thursday against Maccabi Ra’anana, a professional basketball club based in Israel, and there is a strong possibility that many of Portland’s regulars will sit.
theScore
Macklemore: Adam Silver 'on board' with bringing NBA team back to Seattle
Rapper and Seattle native Macklemore is confident the NBA will make its return to his home city within the next few years. During an appearance on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Monday, Macklemore was asked to make a plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver to bring a franchise back to Seattle. Macklemore didn't think a plea was needed, though, saying he believes Silver is already "on board" with the idea.
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KGW
Behind the seams: Meet the family who stitches Mariners jerseys for players, fans by hand
SEATTLE — The Mariners are making the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, which justifies some new merchandise. Nobody knows the demand for jerseys better than Jerry Thornton. The former grocery store worker said it was in the late 1980’s when he followed his instincts and started manufacturing sports jerseys for amateur, collegiate and professional sports teams.
Dallas Mavs vs. OKC Thunder Preseason: 3 Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder in their preseason opener on Wednesday. What are some key things to watch?
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
Thunder Gameday: Josh Giddey Hosts Former Team Adelaide 36ers in OKC
Thunder guard Josh Giddey will play his former NBL team on Thursday night.
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers blown out in preseason opener vs. Kings | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers lost their first preseason game to the Sacramento Kings 105 to 75. LeBron James had 4 points exclusively off of free throws - going 0 for 7 from the field. Anthony Davis added 11 points and 11 rebounds while Russell Westbrook chipped in with 5 points. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe give their highlights and lowlights of last night’s game.
Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz: Preseason preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers will play the second of back-to-back games Tuesday night against the Utah Jazz at the Moda Center. The Blazers on Monday night lost 102-97 to the LA Clippers in Seattle, Washington. An aspect that stood out from that game was the job Blazers guard Anfernee Simons...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
NBA
NBA Debuts 2022-23 Tip-Off Spots: “The Nonstop NBA” and “This is HAPPENING”
The NBA today debuted its new 2022-23 season tip-off spots, “The Nonstop NBA” for its brand campaign and “This is HAPPENING” for the new NBA App. Both are now streaming across all @NBA social platforms and on the new reimagined NBA App. 2022-23 Brand Campaign –...
NBA・
Comments / 0