Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant made it a point to inform Damian Lillard that his five turnovers Monday night against the LA Clippers were uncharacteristic. For Lillard, Grant might as well have been reading him the phone book. The main thought running through Lillard’s mind the first night he played with Grant in a Blazers uniform was how happy he was to have the sleek, 6-foot-8 athletic marvel on his side.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO