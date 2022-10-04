Read full article on original website
The Fed’s interest rate hikes just made the dream of owning a home even more out of reach
First-time home buyers are working against all odds to land their dream home amid skyrocketing housing prices, low availability, fierce competition, and ever-increasing mortgage interest rates. Today’s news won’t help. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.75% Wednesday, the fifth hike this year, in an attempt...
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash
The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Mortgage crisis: First-time buyer claims lenders revised her rate ‘from 4.5% to 10.5%’
A first-time buyer left the BBC Question Time audience gasping in shock as she claimed her initial mortgage offer of 4.5 per cent interest was withdrawn and replaced with a 10.5 per cent deal following last week’s mini-budget. Rabia told the panel in Manchester that she would be unable...
Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt
Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Suze Orman Says Home Buyers Are Facing an 'Affordability Whammy.' Here's How to Make the Most of Your Home Purchase
It's definitely a hard time to be a buyer.
NBC Los Angeles
These Are the 10 States Where Renters Are Most Behind on Payments — and High-Cost California Didn't Make the List
Renters across the U.S. are feeling the sting of soaring inflation, rising housing costs and the end of the national eviction ban. Some 15% of American households, around 6 million, are behind on rent this fall, according to a recent report. South Dakota, Alabama and New Jersey renters are struggling...
3 mistakes to avoid when getting a mortgage
Mortgage rates may be higher than they were amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but historically speaking, they're not totally unreasonable. In fact, at one point, interest rates on 30-year-loans were well into the double-digits — a fry cry from today's roughly 6% rates. Still, mortgage rates aren't...
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain...
More than 40% of mortgages withdrawn as market reels after mini-budget
More than 40% of available mortgages have been withdrawn from the market since the UK government announced its mini-budget on Friday, figures show. Lenders began suspending products on Monday as they struggled to price them amid the uncertainty on financial markets – and the volatility and number of offers being removed have snowballed this week.
kalkinemedia.com
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?
If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
Motley Fool
Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How
There's no rule stating you have to finance a home purchase. Most people who buy a home end up needing a mortgage. If you're willing to be flexible, you may find that you can avoid one. Consider buying a starter or smaller home for less and paying for it outright.
Homeowners who lose job ‘may face initial lack of help with mortgage payments’
Homeowners who end up struggling with their mortgage payments due to a job loss may have to build up significant arrears before help arrives, according to a former pensions minister. Sir Steve Webb said the number of people receiving government help with their mortgage costs has collapsed since a reform...
Santa Clarita Radio
Debt Consolidation Loans: How To Get A Personal Loan With Bad Credit?
Life is full of financial emergencies, and we often do not have the means to sort them out. Fortunately, loans create an avenue for getting the needed funds. However, if you take too many loans, you may be overwhelmed with how much you have to repay. Taking more loans may not help, but converting new loans to debt consolidation loans may fix the problem.
Ministers ‘blame Bank of England’ for soaring mortgage costs as housing crisis grows
Cabinet ministers are blaming the Bank of England for soaring mortgage costs, according to reports. The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose to 6.16 per cent this week, its highest since November 2008 amid the financial crisis. By comparison, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.24 per cent at the beginning of last month and 2.34 per cent in December 2021, financial information service Moneyfacts states.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Guild Mortgage Upgrades 3-2-1 Home Plus Program
Financing for first-time homebuyers is about to get easier in 3-2-1... The 3-2-1 Home Plus program allows customers to purchase a home with as little as 3% down. It also provides a $2,000 Home Depot Gift Card plus additional assistance ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. This low-down payment program can...
getnews.info
OneHome Loans offers the ultimate online tool to compare leading lenders and get customized real estate offer.
Searching for a new home can be stressful. Searching for a mortgage shouldn’t be. OneHome Loans takes the hassle away after unveiling a game-changing app that allows consumers to compare the top lenders and secure a customized offer that is always linked to their life goals. OneHome Loans, a...
