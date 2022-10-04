ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Pay All Cash

The housing market is cooling rapidly and bidding wars may be fading away, but all-cash home purchases are still more common than they were before the pandemic. New data released by real estate brokerage Redfin shows that roughly one-third of home purchases in the U.S. were bought with cash in July. That’s up from 27.5% the year before and higher than nearly any point since early 2014. (The one exception was a slightly higher peak for cash buyers this past February.)
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
CREDITS & LOANS
CBS News

3 mistakes to avoid when getting a mortgage

Mortgage rates may be higher than they were amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but historically speaking, they're not totally unreasonable. In fact, at one point, interest rates on 30-year-loans were well into the double-digits — a fry cry from today's roughly 6% rates. Still, mortgage rates aren't...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

More than 40% of mortgages withdrawn as market reels after mini-budget

More than 40% of available mortgages have been withdrawn from the market since the UK government announced its mini-budget on Friday, figures show. Lenders began suspending products on Monday as they struggled to price them amid the uncertainty on financial markets – and the volatility and number of offers being removed have snowballed this week.
REAL ESTATE
kalkinemedia.com

Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes Advisor

Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?

If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Want to Buy a Home Without a Mortgage? Here's How

There's no rule stating you have to finance a home purchase. Most people who buy a home end up needing a mortgage. If you're willing to be flexible, you may find that you can avoid one. Consider buying a starter or smaller home for less and paying for it outright.
REAL ESTATE
Santa Clarita Radio

Debt Consolidation Loans: How To Get A Personal Loan With Bad Credit?

Life is full of financial emergencies, and we often do not have the means to sort them out. Fortunately, loans create an avenue for getting the needed funds. However, if you take too many loans, you may be overwhelmed with how much you have to repay. Taking more loans may not help, but converting new loans to debt consolidation loans may fix the problem.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Ministers ‘blame Bank of England’ for soaring mortgage costs as housing crisis grows

Cabinet ministers are blaming the Bank of England for soaring mortgage costs, according to reports. The average two-year fixed mortgage interest rate rose to 6.16 per cent this week, its highest since November 2008 amid the financial crisis. By comparison, the average two-year fixed rate was 4.24 per cent at the beginning of last month and 2.34 per cent in December 2021, financial information service Moneyfacts states.
INCOME TAX
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Guild Mortgage Upgrades 3-2-1 Home Plus Program

Financing for first-time homebuyers is about to get easier in 3-2-1... The 3-2-1 Home Plus program allows customers to purchase a home with as little as 3% down. It also provides a $2,000 Home Depot Gift Card plus additional assistance ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. This low-down payment program can...
REAL ESTATE

