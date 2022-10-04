Everett invites volunteers to serve on City boards, commissions

EVERETT, Wash. – The City of Everett invites you to make a positive impact in our city by representing the community on a board or commission. The city has multiple openings, spanning a diverse range of city functions and services. We encourage all interested community members to apply. You do not need volunteer experience, just a passion for making Everett an even better place to live, play and work!

“This is a great opportunity to get involved and have a voice in the work that is being done in our community,” said Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin. “I look forward to including a diversity of perspectives on our boards and commissions to ensure our plans and priorities best reflect those of our residents and overall benefit quality of life in our city.”

Terms are two to six years and volunteers must live within the city limits. Most boards and commissions meet once a month. Mayor Franklin will review the applications and make recommendations to the city council for approval.

For a list of current openings and application information, visit the City’s website: everettwa.gov/boards. For questions or a paper application, please contact Nichole Webber at nwebber@everettwa.gov or 425-257-7119. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022.

