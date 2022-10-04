ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Donald Trump Reacts To The Herschel Walker, Abortion Report

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting former NFL star running back Herschel Walker got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion. In the days since the report emerged, former President Donald Trump came to Walker's defense. Trump issued a statement saying Walker is "being slandered" by the "Fake News Media" and that the allegations are not true.
The Associated Press

Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.” “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”
WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
