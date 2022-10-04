Read full article on original website
CONFIRMED: Herschel Walker is Now Either Winning or Within 2 Points of Raphael Warnock in All Major Polls
The latest polls are in and with only a couple of months remaining before the November 8th mid-term elections, Walker is beginning to gain voter separation over the incumbent Georgia Senator.
Donald Trump Reacts To The Herschel Walker, Abortion Report
Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting former NFL star running back Herschel Walker got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion. In the days since the report emerged, former President Donald Trump came to Walker's defense. Trump issued a statement saying Walker is "being slandered" by the "Fake News Media" and that the allegations are not true.
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'
Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."
Mother of Herschel Walker’s child says he paid for abortion, he denies knowing her
Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the Daily Beast’s earlier...
Herschel Walker stumbles in attempt to respond to allegation he paid for girlfriend's abortion
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker attempted to explain the allegation he paid for the abortion of one of his children’s mothers in a series of interviews but a litany of questions still remains. On Monday, they had evidence that Walker had. Walker denied the report and said he didn't...
What is Herschel Walker going to do now?
In the space of the last few days, the Georgia Senate race was buffeted by two massive stories.
Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden’s move also covers thousands convicted of the crime in the District of Columbia. He is also calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden, in a statement, said the move reflects his position that “no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana.” “Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” he added. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”
Herschel Walker Claimed He Supervised 6 Hospitals. He Didn’t.
The GOP Senate candidate has a long string of exaggerations about his record.
NFL・
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
Report alleges Herschel Walker paid for abortion of woman he impregnated in 2009
Herschel Walker, the GOP's Senate candidate for Georgia, is denying a story published by The Daily Beast that alleges he paid for the abortion of a woman he impregnated in 2009. NBC News' Kristen Walker reports on how the anti-abortion candidate has responded to the allegations and if his party has chosen to still support him. Oct. 4, 2022.
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
North Carolina man pleads guilty to plotting to violently overthrow 2020 election results
He becomes the first leader of the Proud Boys to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge.
Supreme Court To Hear Redistricting Case Regarding Congressional Line Splitting City Of Montgomery
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to begin a high-stakes redistricting case on Tuesday, where an invisible line splits two of Alabama’s congressional districts through Montgomery. The Associated Press reports the city, known for Rosa Parks’ arrest, the Montgomery Bus Boycott, and where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served...
President Biden attends fundraiser at Gov. Phil Murphy's home
Before arriving in New Jersey, the president announced he is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana.
In Utah, some surprising reaction to Biden's marijuana announcement
Weldon Angelos is thrilled to see President Biden's announcement on marijuana. "It's very encouraging," he said in an interview with FOX 13 News.
