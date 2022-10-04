Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Hwy 261 set for widening project
PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
Yolanda Flowers hits the campaign trail despite financial challenges
Gubernatorial candidate Yolanda Flowers is hitting the campaign trail.
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Birmingham Water Works 'Proposed Rate Increase' Despite Decreasing Demand for Water is a Growing Nightmare for Customers
Birmingham Water Works Board has taken a lot of criticism, with Chairman Chris Rice resigning multiple times, and now they announce the water bill may go up again, causing more problems for Birmingham residents.
Landing laying off 110 nationally, but still ‘committed to growing’ in Alabama
Landing today announced a reorganization of its operations, laying off 110 employees nationally, with some out of its Birmingham headquarters. At the same time, the company said it was reshuffling another 70 positions, moving them to different locations around the country. According to Landing, the reorganization happened over the last...
wbrc.com
Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
WAFF
One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County
The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
wbrc.com
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC broke the story last week that the Birmingham Water Works Board staff is recommending the utility raise your rates an average of more than 8% next year. Now, we’re hearing new concerns from a former water works engineer about how the utility may spend your money.
Just GM Auto & Truck Repair sustains heavy losses after fire; one injured, no fatalities
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Fire and Rescue responded to an explosion at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Ave SW Friday morning at 10:06 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished m by 10:45 a.m. Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded along with Cullman EMS and Cullman Police Department. Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry confirmed one person sustained injuries and was sent to an area hospital. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick stated that there were no fatalities. Cullman Fire Chief of Operations Darren Peeples said, “The preliminary findings are that while one of the workers was working on a vehicle, something ignited a fire. He was injured and transported. In the course of...
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
Hartselle teacher helps former student, teen mom get car
"When she told me she was pregnant, I just knew that I wanted to help her and to get involved because I was a teen mom myself."
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates expected after delay
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates are expected to be announced Friday following an unexpected delay. According to reporting by The Crimson White, the five names were supposed to be announced on Sept. 27, but the process was reopened after only four candidates were produced. “The preliminary phase of the...
Birmingham takes first step to allow medical marijuana dispensaries
The Birmingham City Council took a first step toward allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, after Alabama begins licensing dispensaries next year. The council did a first reading of an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Birmingham. Under state guidelines, Jefferson County could end up with as many...
Officials identify man killed in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
