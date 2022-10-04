ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Shelby Reporter

Hwy 261 set for widening project

PELHAM – Pelham City Council first approved a funding agreement between multiple Shelby County cities and the Alabama Department of Transportation in a project entitled the Highway 261 Widening Project at a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 of 2022. This agreement goes between Pelham, Helena, Hoover and the...
PELHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic backup on I-65 SB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Alabama Department of Transportation says the incident has been cleared. Original story: Traffic is backed up on I-65 southbound between exit 252 in Hoover to around exit 259 in Birmingham. A crash involving a vehicle fire happened around 7:16 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Body of north Alabama man missing for 2 months found in Blount County

The body of a north Alabama man who disappeared for nearly a month was found Friday in Blount County following a tip, authorities said Wednesday. Human remains found near the Town of Susan Moore were positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences as those of James Tracy Denson, who was last seen alive Aug. 6 in Guntersville and reported missing Sept. 2, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Just GM Auto & Truck Repair sustains heavy losses after fire; one injured, no fatalities

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Fire and Rescue responded to an explosion at Just GM Auto & Truck Repair Plus located at 105 3rd Ave SW Friday morning at 10:06 a.m. The fire was completely extinguished m by 10:45 a.m.  Stations 1, 2 and 3 responded along with Cullman EMS and Cullman Police Department.  Cullman Fire Chief Brian Bradberry confirmed one person sustained injuries and was sent to an area hospital. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick stated that there were no fatalities.  Cullman Fire Chief of Operations Darren Peeples said, “The preliminary findings are that while one of the workers was working on a vehicle, something ignited a fire. He was injured and transported. In the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Birmingham takes first step to allow medical marijuana dispensaries

The Birmingham City Council took a first step toward allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city, after Alabama begins licensing dispensaries next year. The council did a first reading of an ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries in Birmingham. Under state guidelines, Jefferson County could end up with as many...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

