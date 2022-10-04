Read full article on original website
49ers offensive linemen hilariously make business decisions against Aaron Donald
It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you that Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald needs extra attention from offensive linemen. Though, the San Francisco 49ers went so galaxy brained during Monday night’s game against the Rams that they decided to leave Donald unblocked altogether on one offensive possession.
Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
Rams Offense Stumped In Loss to 49ers in San Francisco
The Los Angeles Rams offense did not look like itself on Monday Night
Seahawks QB Geno Smith ranked No. 1 by Pro Football Focus after Week 4
Geno Smith may be the surprise of the 2022 NFL season so far. The Seahawks’ new starting quarterback has surpassed all expectations, growing from a long-time backup into one of the league’s most-impressive passers. After four games, Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 1 at his position.
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
Cooper Kupp marks third game of 100-plus receiving yards vs. 49ers
Star receiver Cooper Kupp was on his A game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, notching his third game with 100 or more yards receiving in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams. With 14 catches on 19 targets, Kupp set a career high for raw receptions in a game, and was involved in the Rams’ longest play from scrimmage in the matchup on an 18-yard catch.
NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win
Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
‘We’re All Excited About London’ (Other Than LaFleur)
The Green Bay Packers are off to London to face the New York Giants. The players are excited. Coach Matt LaFleur? “I’m not going to give you my answer.”
Broncos, Colts struggling with new QBs, backfield issues
INDIANAPOLIS (1-2-1) at DENVER (2-2) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 1-3, Broncos 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Tied 14-14. LAST MEETING: Colts beat Broncos, 15-13, on Oct. 27, 2019, at Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Titans...
