USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Geno Smith be the Seahawks' quarterback of the future?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has said for years that he envisions his ideal quarterback as a “point guard.”. Before the 2022 season started, and as the Seahawks prepared for their season-opening matchup against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Carroll was asked just what that meant. It was a verbose response, and it’s something Carroll’s obviously thought a lot about.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cooper Kupp marks third game of 100-plus receiving yards vs. 49ers

Star receiver Cooper Kupp was on his A game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, notching his third game with 100 or more yards receiving in the 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams. With 14 catches on 19 targets, Kupp set a career high for raw receptions in a game, and was involved in the Rams’ longest play from scrimmage in the matchup on an 18-yard catch.
NBC Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win

Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
Centre Daily

Broncos, Colts struggling with new QBs, backfield issues

INDIANAPOLIS (1-2-1) at DENVER (2-2) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Amazon Prime Video. OPENING LINE: Broncos by 3, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Colts 1-3, Broncos 1-3. SERIES RECORD: Tied 14-14. LAST MEETING: Colts beat Broncos, 15-13, on Oct. 27, 2019, at Indianapolis. LAST WEEK: Colts lost to Titans...
