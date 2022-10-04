Read full article on original website
Related
halethorpe.com
Howard football takes home Elgard Trophy with 24-14 win over Glenelg in Ravens RISE Showdown
Senior running back Travis Thompson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Howard end a four-game losing streak against rival Glenelg in Friday night’s Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
Jahmir Torres scores overtime touchdown as Edgewood football outlasts Perryville for 19-16 win
Edgewood junior Jahmir Torres touched the football one time Thursday night and it gave his team an overtime football win.
halethorpe.com
Jabriel Moody, Dillan Watkins key Atholton football’s 14-7 win over River Hill in a battle of unbeaten teams
Atholton football defeated River Hill 14-7 Friday night to remain undefeated as senior linebacker Jabriel Moody and senior running back Dillan Watkins had the Raiders’ touchdowns. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore City pre-K educator is Maryland Teacher of the Year
Berol Dewdney, a Baltimore City prekindergarten teacher, was named Maryland Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
halethorpe.com
How a developer’s re-imagining of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is getting a $67.5 million boost from state taxpayers
The future owner of Harborplace in downtown Baltimore will have a hand in deciding how tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money are spent fixing up the area surrounding the aging pavilions on the city’s waterfront. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Judge Lawrence F. Rodowsky, former Maryland Court of Appeals judge, dies
Lawrence F. Rodowsky, a judge who served on Maryland’s highest court and influenced state law through his rulings, died of heart failure complications Saturday at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
halethorpe.com
EPA fines Baltimore County Police over hazardous waste violations at shooting range in Timonium
The Baltimore County Police Department will pay a $15,800 penalty after the federal Environmental Protection Agency discovered issues with its handling of lead waste from bullets at a Timonium shooting range, the federal agency announced Thursday. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Comments / 0