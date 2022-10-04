Read full article on original website
Judge Lawrence F. Rodowsky, former Maryland Court of Appeals judge, dies
Lawrence F. Rodowsky, a judge who served on Maryland’s highest court and influenced state law through his rulings, died of heart failure complications Saturday at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Baltimore City pre-K educator is Maryland Teacher of the Year
Berol Dewdney, a Baltimore City prekindergarten teacher, was named Maryland Teacher of the Year by the state Department of Education.
EPA fines Baltimore County Police over hazardous waste violations at shooting range in Timonium
The Baltimore County Police Department will pay a $15,800 penalty after the federal Environmental Protection Agency discovered issues with its handling of lead waste from bullets at a Timonium shooting range, the federal agency announced Thursday. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
How a developer’s re-imagining of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is getting a $67.5 million boost from state taxpayers
The future owner of Harborplace in downtown Baltimore will have a hand in deciding how tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money are spent fixing up the area surrounding the aging pavilions on the city’s waterfront. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Howard football takes home Elgard Trophy with 24-14 win over Glenelg in Ravens RISE Showdown
Senior running back Travis Thompson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Howard end a four-game losing streak against rival Glenelg in Friday night’s Ravens RISE High School Football Showdown. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
Jahmir Torres scores overtime touchdown as Edgewood football outlasts Perryville for 19-16 win
Edgewood junior Jahmir Torres touched the football one time Thursday night and it gave his team an overtime football win.
Jabriel Moody, Dillan Watkins key Atholton football’s 14-7 win over River Hill in a battle of unbeaten teams
Atholton football defeated River Hill 14-7 Friday night to remain undefeated as senior linebacker Jabriel Moody and senior running back Dillan Watkins had the Raiders’ touchdowns. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
