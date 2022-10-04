Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each monthJake WellsCook County, IL
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and SuburbsChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane IanToby HazlewoodNaples, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Lightfoot discusses future of city council as many members prepare to leave
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s not worrying as it becomes clear a substantial number of City Council members are leaving the Chamber, which includes some fairly regular supporters, but the Mayor’s not troubled.
Chicago-area residents can apply for $500 per month guaranteed income program
Certain residents in Cook County, Illinois will receive $500 monthly payments for a period of two years under a new pilot program.
Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month.
Austin Weekly News
City could buy part of old bank building for new Galewood library
The city of Chicago and the Chicago Public Library system are looking to buy a portion of the former U.S. Bank building at 6700 W. North Ave., where Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) hopes to move the Galewood branch library. Since 2010, the current Galewood-Mont Clare branch library has been confined...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years
The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
fox32chicago.com
Grant announced for nonprofit's energy efficiency program
CHICAGO - There is a big boost for Latino and Black contractors to retrofit housing for under-served communities. Wells Fargo is granting the nonprofit "Elevate" $3 million for their efficient energy program. The goal is to help these homes reduce utility bills. "The climate crisis of clean air and water...
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thousands Of Records Of Black Residents Saved, Preserved And Now Housed At Woodson Library
GRAND BOULEVARD — Thousands of historic documents chronicling Black Illinoians lives dating back to the Great Migration now have a permanent home in one of the city’s largest libraries, thanks to a team of dedicated volunteers. The Bronzeville Historical Society has been working with State Comptroller Susana Mendoza’s...
Apply now to get $500 in stimulus money each month
counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for thousands of residents in Chicago. A new program is in place to help give $500 each month nearly 36% of Cook County residents.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sings TikTok karaoke amid 37% increase in violent crime
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made a TikTok video including her singing karaoke while the city experiences a 37% rise in violent crime when compared to 2021.
Austin Weekly News
Austin church welcomes migrants bused from border states
On Wednesday afternoon, a room inside of the Revive Center, the nonprofit arm of Grace and Peace Church, 1856 N. Leclaire Ave. in Austin, hummed with activity. Volunteers organized large boxes food and coordinated showers, among other duties. Since August, the church and its nonprofit have welcomed dozens of asylum-seekers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The City of Chicago and Race Organizers Prepare for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon
Street closures and parking restrictions impact 29 neighborhoods. City of Chicago officials and Bank of America Chicago Marathon organizers are reminding the public about the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, October 9, with 40,000 runners from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to travel through 29 neighborhoods for the 26.2-mile race, requiring street closures and parking restrictions throughout the Marathon course. Plans are in place for a safe and successful Chicago Marathon weekend, which includes the Abbott Chicago 5K on Saturday, October 8 and residents, spectators, participants, and motorists are urged to be mindful of the traffic impacts as well as safety measures in place for these events.
Three direct payments worth up to $1,050 going out in November – will you see more money?
STATES across the country have been offering residents relief payments set to be sent out in November. While the federal government has balked at approving another nationwide stimulus check, several states still have plans in place to send direct payments to households this year. In fact, more than a dozen...
Some Texas migrants find temporary shelter in Rogers Park as Chicago residents help with donations
One migrant said his bus from Texas was supposed to go to Florida but was rerouted to Chicago because of Hurricane Ian.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
blockclubchicago.org
Rogers Park Is The 5th Best Place To Live In The United States, According To New Ranking
ROGERS PARK — The city’s northernmost neighborhood is also its best place to live — and one of the best in the country, according to a new ranking. Rogers Park was ranked fifth in the Money.com list of top 50 places to live in the U.S. The...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: New Pullman restaurant looking to employ veterans
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Memo’s Hot Dogs, A Pilsen Mainstay For 65 Years, Closes Amid Showdown With City Over Mural: The city...
fox32chicago.com
Parking tickets in Chicago surge by 25.7%
CHICAGO - To motorists returning to their vehicles to find a parking ticket on the windshield, it always seems like Chicago is in a ticketing blitz. This year, they might be right. Ticketing is up 25.7% through the first six months of 2022 — from 853,906 tickets through June 30...
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1