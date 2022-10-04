Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 11 board, commission appointments
Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration. Douglas Matzner will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Matzner has served his community for over 40 years, emphasizing a holistic approach to wellness in his chiropractic practice. He is currently a member of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, and he previously served on the Illinois Medical Licensing Board. He received his Bachelor of Science from Eastern Illinois University and his Doctor of Chiropractic from the National University of Health Sciences.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois joins ‘walk and roll’ for International Walk to School Day observance Oct. 12
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois schools will join others throughout the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Gov. JB Pritzker also has proclaimed the day “Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day” to support green transportation practices and a healthy lifestyle for children.
Illinois Business Journal
COABE applauds 2022 Legislative Champion Representative Amy Elik
Illinois 111th district Representative Amy Elik was recognized on Oct. 7 by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center for her sponsorship of a bill that will help erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma. The bill also will reduce the cost of GED exams for adult education students.
Illinois Business Journal
From IDOT: Lenox Tower improvements completed
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on Lenox Tower, a $10.1 million project to modernize rail operations, improve safety and enhance the mobility of goods, people and services throughout Metro East, has been completed. The project, a joint federal and state effort with several railroads, reconfigured an outdated network of tracks and signals while replacing a 97-year-old trackside control tower and transferring its functions to a centralized facility.
Illinois Business Journal
Haine, Lakin file bipartisan lawsuit to protect county from dangers of SAFE-T Act
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine and Sheriff John Lakin on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, announced they’ve filed litigation aimed at protecting county residents from a controversial Illinois law known as the SAFE-T Act. Haine is a Republican and Lakin is a Democrat. The new law, scheduled...
