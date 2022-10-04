Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration. Douglas Matzner will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Matzner has served his community for over 40 years, emphasizing a holistic approach to wellness in his chiropractic practice. He is currently a member of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, and he previously served on the Illinois Medical Licensing Board. He received his Bachelor of Science from Eastern Illinois University and his Doctor of Chiropractic from the National University of Health Sciences.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO