Read full article on original website
Related
buildingindiana.com
Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding
In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years
The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
Lightfoot discusses future of city council as many members prepare to leave
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she’s not worrying as it becomes clear a substantial number of City Council members are leaving the Chamber, which includes some fairly regular supporters, but the Mayor’s not troubled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwi.life
LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development
Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
Preckwinkle has distinct vision for her proposed $8.75 billion Cook County budget
Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle today presented the board with a proposed $8.75-billion budget fueled in part by federal recovery funds. “No new tax increases. We haven’t increased taxes in seven years,” Preckwinkle said.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea
(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop Being ‘Combative,’ Work With Feds To End Discrimination In City Planning, South Side Leaders Tell Lightfoot Administration
EAST SIDE — The city has long violated the civil rights of Black and Latino residents by clustering polluters in their communities, federal housing officials determined this year — an “absurd” finding, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office. City attorneys have dared the federal government...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Justice passes resolution to repeal SAFE-T Act
Justice last week became the latest community to adopt a resolution urging state lawmakers to repeal or amend the controversial SAFE-T Act. The resolution was approved unanimously with Trustee Gabriel Lopez absent. The act was passed by the General Assembly in 2021 and it’s no cash bail provision is due...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Regionally Speaking: Energy Assistance Programs help NIPSCO customers with energy bills
Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Alexius Barber, NIPSCO Pubic Affairs & Economic Development Manager for Lake County about the resources available to help manage energy energy consumption and costs. Customers can quickly find information 24-hours a day, seven days a week by visiting https://www.nipsco.com/. and taking advantage of...
Jennifer-Ruth Green’s Surprising Flight Plan to Win in a Democratic District
This Black conservative woman has a shot to flip a seat in Indiana that has voted Democratic for nearly a century.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
Melton joins Atlanta Mayor, Amazon for D.C. Panel
On Friday, September 30, Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and Amazon in Washington, D.C. for a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The CBC ALC is an opportunity for policy-makers, leaders and stakeholders to have meaningful discussions about supporting policies that foster equality, inclusion and progress. The panel, Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships for Public Change, shed light on existing policy issues and explored opportunities for private and public sectors to partner on shared missions and generate positive social change.
Housing coalition threatens to sue city
Reverend Tony Bianchi, pastor of the Bethel Mennonite church, and Derric Price, president of the African American Community Trust, feel betrayed by Mayor Lightfoot after the City Council voted 37-11 to lease 26 acres of CHA land to billionaire Joe Mansueto for a pro soccer field. This was land that...
Gas jumps 40 cents at some stations, refineries to blame
Drivers in West Michigan are seeing gas price jump 40 cents per gallon at some stations this week.
nwi.life
249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago
For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
Women's Day of Action stirs up many political discussions
Among the topics discussed by hundreds that rallied Saturday in Federal Plaza before marching through the Loop, supporting candidates this November that support human rights and women’s rights.
Hand sanitizer stored at Indiana building that burned for 2 days, officials say
A fire at an old factory in LaPorte, Indiana where hand sanitizer was being stored took more than two days to put out. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0