Gary, IN

buildingindiana.com

Three NWI READI Grant Projects Approved for Funding

In Northwest Indiana, thirty-four (34) potential projects were selected by a team representing talent, business development and marketing, infrastructure, quality of place and entrepreneurship and innovation. The Northwest Indiana Forum spearheaded the efforts to secure $50 million in READI grant funding. These selected projects have an additional $550 million of matched spending that will spur development and growth in Northwest Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
INDIANA STATE
Lashaunta Moore

Low-income Cook County residents could receive $500/month for two years

The pilot program promises monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. If you're a resident of cook county and meet eligibility requirements, you might have the chance to receive $500 a month for two years.In a press release on Oct. 4, Toni Preckwinkle, President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, revealed that the Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot application is now open.
COOK COUNTY, IL
City
Gary, IN
Local
Indiana Government
State
Nevada State
Local
Indiana Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Indiana Industry
Gary, IN
Business
Gary, IN
Government
nwi.life

LCEA fosters Silos at Sanders’ Farm Merrillville Development

Lake County Economic Alliance (LCEA) rolled back their sleeves and dug deep into helping the Town of Merrillville and Crow Industrial Holdings (CHI) bring the next Class A business park with close to $500 million investment and more than 2 million square feet under roof along Mississippi Street and I-65 fruition.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Mayor Frowns on Weight Limit Idea

(La Porte, IN) - La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody doesn’t believe truck traffic downtown can be reduced by imposing and enforcing weight limits. Recently, La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias suggested weight limits on Lincolnway and enforcement to discourage truck drivers worried about fines from venturing into the downtown.
LA PORTE, IN
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Justice passes resolution to repeal SAFE-T Act

Justice last week became the latest community to adopt a resolution urging state lawmakers to repeal or amend the controversial SAFE-T Act. The resolution was approved unanimously with Trustee Gabriel Lopez absent. The act was passed by the General Assembly in 2021 and it’s no cash bail provision is due...
JUSTICE, IL
CBS Chicago

With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
COOK COUNTY, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Melton joins Atlanta Mayor, Amazon for D.C. Panel

On Friday, September 30, Senate Assistant Democratic Leader Eddie Melton (D-Gary) joined Mayor of Atlanta, Andre Dickens, and Amazon in Washington, D.C. for a panel during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference. The CBC ALC is an opportunity for policy-makers, leaders and stakeholders to have meaningful discussions about supporting policies that foster equality, inclusion and progress. The panel, Leveraging Private-Public Partnerships for Public Change, shed light on existing policy issues and explored opportunities for private and public sectors to partner on shared missions and generate positive social change.
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Housing coalition threatens to sue city

Reverend Tony Bianchi, pastor of the Bethel Mennonite church, and Derric Price, president of the African American Community Trust, feel betrayed by Mayor Lightfoot after the City Council voted 37-11 to lease 26 acres of CHA land to billionaire Joe Mansueto for a pro soccer field. This was land that...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago

For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

