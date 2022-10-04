Read full article on original website
Illinois Business Journal
United Way of Greater St. Louis names Belleville’s David Garris as senior VP of philanthropy
United Way of Greater St. Louis has named David Garris as senior vice president of philanthropy. In this role, Garris will focus on diversifying United Way’s overall fundraising efforts by helping to design and implement a comprehensive plan for major gifts and planned giving. “We are pleased to add...
Illinois Business Journal
Busey Bank’s Joann Barton joins Anderson Hospital Foundation Board
The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed Joann Barton to its board of directors. Barton is the senior vice president and director of Fiduciary Services with Busey Wealth Management at Busey Bank (formerly TheBANK of Edwardsville) in Edwardsville, Ill., a position she moved into in 2018. She has been employed there since 2002.
Illinois Business Journal
Madison County apprenticeship programs fulfill pivotal role in developing next generation workforce
The latest news coming from Madison County’s Employment and Training Department is nothing less than positive and innovative for the future of the region’s workforce. It was recently announced that MCETD will serve as lead agency on a four-year $5.8 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Labor to launch the Gateway Registered Apprenticeship Programs Hub.
Illinois Business Journal
Madison County Health Advisory Committee welcomes new member
The Madison County Health Advisory Committee met Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, welcoming its newest member and continuing discussions of the new COVID-19 bivalent booster. Health Department Interim Director Amanda Pruitt introduced the committee’s newly appointed member, Laura Burton, a nurse practitioner. Burton, who worked as an ICU nurse for 15 years, before obtaining her NP license, currently operates a practice at 21 E. Acton Ave. in Wood River, specializing in holistic and functional medicine.
Illinois Business Journal
From sandwich generation to panini generation: How pressures have increased on family caregivers
Local Edwardsville elder care expert provides resources to help the nearly 60 percent of sandwich generation caregivers who don’t know where to turn. Today’s sandwich generation is pressed between the weight of their responsibilities: caring for aging parents while raising children in the midst of ever-changing economic and societal shifts. As the average life expectancy continues to increase, and families wait longer to have children, the demand on those caring for generations on either side of them only intensifies. As these pressures continue to weigh heavier on these caregivers, those in the sandwich generation feel more like a panini – pressed between two piping hot grill plates. And most don’t know where to turn for support.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces 11 board, commission appointments
Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration. Douglas Matzner will serve as a Member on the Illinois State Medical Board.* Matzner has served his community for over 40 years, emphasizing a holistic approach to wellness in his chiropractic practice. He is currently a member of the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, and he previously served on the Illinois Medical Licensing Board. He received his Bachelor of Science from Eastern Illinois University and his Doctor of Chiropractic from the National University of Health Sciences.
Illinois Business Journal
Haine, Lakin file bipartisan lawsuit to protect county from dangers of SAFE-T Act
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine and Sheriff John Lakin on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, announced they’ve filed litigation aimed at protecting county residents from a controversial Illinois law known as the SAFE-T Act. Haine is a Republican and Lakin is a Democrat. The new law, scheduled...
Illinois Business Journal
From IDOT: Lenox Tower improvements completed
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on Lenox Tower, a $10.1 million project to modernize rail operations, improve safety and enhance the mobility of goods, people and services throughout Metro East, has been completed. The project, a joint federal and state effort with several railroads, reconfigured an outdated network of tracks and signals while replacing a 97-year-old trackside control tower and transferring its functions to a centralized facility.
Illinois Business Journal
COABE applauds 2022 Legislative Champion Representative Amy Elik
Illinois 111th district Representative Amy Elik was recognized on Oct. 7 by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Scott Bibb Center for her sponsorship of a bill that will help erase the stigma of a high school equivalency diploma versus a high school diploma. The bill also will reduce the cost of GED exams for adult education students.
Illinois Business Journal
Illinois joins ‘walk and roll’ for International Walk to School Day observance Oct. 12
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois schools will join others throughout the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Gov. JB Pritzker also has proclaimed the day “Illinois Walk and Roll to School Day” to support green transportation practices and a healthy lifestyle for children.
Illinois Business Journal
Future teachers gather for inspiring career conference at SIUE
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) along with the Madison County Career and Technical Education System provided a free conference to local high school students who are interested in the teaching profession. SIUE welcomed more than 100 high school students from Bethalto, Collinsville,...
Illinois Business Journal
MCT dedicates Alton bus plaza to recognize Haines’ public service
A dedication took place on Friday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Alton: One perfectly symbolic of the indelible marks made on the community, the region, and the state by one selfless servant and his dedicated partner along a full life’s journey. Together, they were a team, raising a family and...
