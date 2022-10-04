ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kyle is a hero
4d ago

These broads don't know when to quit! I'm looking forward to the collapse of Women's soccer, they are doing it to themselves.

Jt
4d ago

And the coaches are for the most part women, so how does that work?

