Griner's wife Cherelle told CBS Mornings that she has "truly suffered beyond her crime already" Cherelle Griner is speaking candidly about her wife Brittney's mental state as she remains locked up in a Russian prison. In February, the 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested in Russia after airport customs officers found vape cartridges containing .7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage. Six months later, she was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country, a decision her lawyers called "absolutely unreasonable." Brittney's lawyers soon...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO