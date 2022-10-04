ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series

Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
TV SERIES
People

Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH

Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies

Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Donoghue
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Toby Jones
Person
Elaine Cassidy
Person
Ciarán Hinds
Person
Sebastián Lelio
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report

Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
MOVIES
ABC News

Florence Pugh dons another see-through ensemble: 'Trust the button'

Florence Pugh is continuing to showcase her style on her terms. The actress was photographed during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer, sequined two-piece Valentino ensemble. Under her skirt, she wore nude high-cut briefs. She elected to forgo an under-layer beneath her top, opting instead for a see-through look. Pugh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Tvseries#Linus Entertainment#Marvel#English#Irish
Collider

'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
wegotthiscovered.com

10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond

Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now

Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised

Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie gets first trailer

The first trailer for Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie Aisha has been released. The film, which also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor, focuses on a Nigerian woman called Aisha Osagie (played by Wright) who seeks asylum in Ireland. She finds an ally in Conor Healy (O'Connor), who is...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy