Read full article on original website
Related
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series
Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH
Will Smith is making his return to acting following his Oscars controversy in March. On Monday, Apple Original Films dropped the official trailer and key art for Emancipation, directed and executive produced by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day). The drama marks the 54-year-old actor's first film since his incident at the 94th Academy Awards where he slapped Chris Rock in front of a live audience.
Collider
10 Most Oscar-Winning Netflix Original Movies
Every year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards its coveted Oscar to bestow the highest honors in filmmaking. Netflix broke into the Best Picture race for the first time with 2018’s Roma and has since added six more titles to that coveted list of nominees, but has so far failed to secure a win, though Apple TV+ broke the barrier this year, becoming the first streaming service to take home Best Picture for CODA despite Netflix leading the pack in nominations for three years running.
RELATED PEOPLE
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
ComicBook
Kathleen Kennedy "Put Her Foot Down" Against Marvel Announcing Harrison Ford Casting at D23: Report
Lucasfilm president and Indiana Jones producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly "put her foot down" to block Marvel Studios from announcing Harrison Ford's Thunderbolts casting at Disney's D23 Expo. Ford — rumored to be in talks to replace the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the ensemble — was on hand at the convention promoting Lucasfilm's Indiana Jones 5, which will be the 80-year-old actor's last time playing the archeologist adventurer. According to The Ankler insider Jeff Sneider, who reported Ford is Marvel's "top choice" for the role, Kennedy advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film.
ABC News
Florence Pugh dons another see-through ensemble: 'Trust the button'
Florence Pugh is continuing to showcase her style on her terms. The actress was photographed during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer, sequined two-piece Valentino ensemble. Under her skirt, she wore nude high-cut briefs. She elected to forgo an under-layer beneath her top, opting instead for a see-through look. Pugh...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where to Watch ‘My Friend Dahmer’ Movie After Watching Netflix Series
Netflix’s new crime drama Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has piqued interest in convicted serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, but before Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters brought this story to life, there was Marc Meyer’s My Friend Dahmer. Much like its successor, My Friend Dahmer garnered criticism from viewers,...
Doc Martin season 10 — episode guide, UK and US release date, cast, plot, first look, interview and all about the final-ever series in 2022
Doc Martin season 10 and Christmas special will see Martin Clunes play Portwenn's grumpy Dr Martin Ellingham for the last time.
Collider
'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
ETOnline.com
William Shatner Reflects on His Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nimoy Before His Death (Exclusive)
William Shatner is boldly opening up about his life, his loves and his eventual legacy. The Emmy-winning TV legend's new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is a candid reflection on the actor's storied life and his journey, through his relationships with his former co-stars and his four marriages.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
digitalspy.com
Modern Family and The Good Place stars appear in first look at Pitch Perfect TV spin-off
Pitch Perfect's TV spin-off, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, has released its first teaser and some new images of its cast. The streaming series follow-up to the movies sees Adam DeVine and Flula Borg reprise their movie roles of Bumper Allen and Pieter Krämer, respectively. Modern Family's Sarah Hyland,...
digitalspy.com
Marvel's Elizabeth Olsen reveals key Avengers: Infinity War scene was improvised
Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that she improvised an emotional scene in Avengers: Infinity War with Paul Bettany. Emmy-nominated Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opened up about the process behind filming Vision’s (Bettany) death in the 2018 blockbuster. The WandaVision actress revealed that the directors,...
digitalspy.com
Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie gets first trailer
The first trailer for Black Panther star Letitia Wright's new movie Aisha has been released. The film, which also stars The Crown's Josh O'Connor, focuses on a Nigerian woman called Aisha Osagie (played by Wright) who seeks asylum in Ireland. She finds an ally in Conor Healy (O'Connor), who is...
Supermodel has dress spray-painted on during fashion show
Bella Hadid captivated guests at Paris Fashion Week when artists spray-painted a dress on her. The 25-year-old model’s gown was a part of French label Coperni’s Spring-Summer 2023 collection.
Watch: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible' in 'The Wonder' trailer
"The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November.
Comments / 0