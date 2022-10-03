ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

What began as a robbery became a homicide. Now a 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 23-year-old man is headed to prison for 25 years after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of a man near Lantana. Reginald Owens also pleaded guilty to armed robbery during a hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer. He sentenced Owens to concurrent prison terms of 25 years, with the sentence being the mandatory minimum.
Slain woman's family wants justice

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Family members are grieving over the death of a Jensen Beach woman who died exactly one year ago, October 6, 2021. The victim was in a car with her boyfriend when someone started shooting, fatally wounding the woman. A makeshift shrine with pink...
Police hoping a witness can help catch driver involved in Treasure Coast hit-and-run

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Fort Pierce Police Department is looking for the driver of a white SUV they said hit a motorcyclist on Friday, Sept. 30. Authorities said the driver was in a white Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson and traveling south on 25th Street. They said the driver crossed over three lanes and hit the victim, who was waiting in the left turn lane at the intersection of Virginia Avenue. That happened at about 7:20 p.m. Then, the driver then made a U-turn and escaped the scene.
K9 unit takes down drug dealer in murky water, deputies say

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from West Palm Beach is behind bars after deputies say a quick K9 caught up to him in the water. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 23-year old David Moore driving recklessly when a deputy attempted to pull him over. Moore kept driving but had to find other means of escape after deputies deployed stop sticks, disabling the car. Moore left the car and headed on foot, hiding neck deep into a canal.
Deputy shoots suspect, mother after man threatens to stab her

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were shot by Palm Beach County deputies and sent to the hospital during an armed incident in unincorporated Delray Beach Monday night. Deputies responded to the 5300 block of Madison Road, where they found a man who was threatening to stab his mother and kill himself.
Motorcyclist ejected after crash in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after being involved in a crash in Tamarac. Tamarac Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the single-vehicle crash in the area of University Drive and Southgate Boulevard, Thursday morning. Air rescue was called to transport the motorcyclist, an...
Man Accused Of Kissing 5-Year-Old Girl On Mouth During Cruise, Now He Faces Time In Prison

A Kentucky man who police say kissed a child on the mouth while aboard a Carnival cruise ship was arrested, Radar has learned.Ernest Bishop Jr., 51, was arrested on Oct. 3. According to an arrest affidavit, he faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old. According to police, the victim's father said he saw Bishop kiss the 5-year-old on the mouth as they were aboard a Carnival Sunrise cruise ship on Oct. 1.Police took Bishop too the Miami-Dade Police Department's Sexual Crime Investigations Unit for an interview on Oct. 3. There, Bishop declined to speak with police without an attorney, and he was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.According to NBC Miami, Bishop posted bond and is expected to be arraigned next month.Carnival is based out of Doral, Florida and located in Miami-Dade County.
Teen dead after Fort Lauderdale High School fall

FORT LAUDERDALE - Police are investigating after they say a student fell to his death at Fort Lauderdale High School.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan said the student, who was possibly 17 years old, jumped from a balcony at the school, at 1600 NE 4th Avenue.The injured student was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he died.Gollan said, "The preliminary investigation shows that the student took his life in an act of suicide and had left messaging prior to doing that.""This morning, unfortunately, we are mourning the loss of one of our own students. Our entire school community...
Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
Lauderhill Woman Arrested for Nearly $9K Welfare Fraud: Police

A Lauderhill woman is charged with welfare fraud for allegedly falsifying information on an application form. Shericka Patrice Jacques, 40, failed to report her correct income to the Department of Children and Families while employed between September 2018 and January 2019, and failed to report she was employed through May 2020, according to the arrest report.
The Pillow Case Rapist identified by Broward County Sheriff Cold Case Unit

In the 1980s a man began a brutal trend of raping women in the sanctity of their homes. After decades of evading justice, the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Cold Case Unit identified the man known as the Pillowcase Rapist in several BSO sexual assault cases. That individual who has been identified as Robert Koehler will now answer for his crimes.
