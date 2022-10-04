PRESCOTT – It was homecoming for the Curley Wolves Friday night and the squad feasted on the Fouke Panthers, 56-7. The weather was as close to perfect as possible for homecoming. Mild to moderate temperatures, clear skies and stands packed full of family and friends on hand to watch the festivities. After the queen and her court were introduced, it was time for the Wolves to get down to business.

PRESCOTT, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO