Wolves enjoy homecoming blowout, 56-7
PRESCOTT – It was homecoming for the Curley Wolves Friday night and the squad feasted on the Fouke Panthers, 56-7. The weather was as close to perfect as possible for homecoming. Mild to moderate temperatures, clear skies and stands packed full of family and friends on hand to watch the festivities. After the queen and her court were introduced, it was time for the Wolves to get down to business.
Holiday closings
PRESCOTT – All city and county offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day. There will be no trash pickup on this day. Monday’s routes will be done Tuesday and Tuesday’s on Wednesday.
Howard County Historical Society Hosts Bluegrass/Country Singing October 18th
The Howard County Historical Society is hosting a bluegrass/gospel/country singing on Tuesday at 6:00 PM, October 18th, at the E. A. Williams Chapel Museum, 118 2nd Street, Nashville, AR. This will feature talent from SW Arkansas. Acoustic instruments will be used. The event will be open free to the public. If you are interested in playing or singing, contact Freddie Horne at 870 451 4288.
Hope Public Schools Receives Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Grant
The Hope School District has big news! David Henderson of HPS shared this with us today…. Hope Public Schools was recently awarded the ONLY Federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program grant in the state of Arkansas!. The $15 Million grant transforms each campus into a magnet school and the district...
Special Hope School Board Meeting Held
The Hope School Board had a special called meeting on Thursday. The following is a run down of the business covered provided by David Henderson of the Hope Schools…. 2. Resolution regarding certain employees receiving 5% or more pay above their contract for FY 2021-2022 was passed unanimously. The additional pay was primarily due to incentives received for performing duties during the COVID outbreak. Those funds were paid from ARP/ESSER monies.
A CLEAR VIEW OF HOMETOWN SERVICE: Hope Optometrist Bill Coffee has Spent a Lifetime of Understated Service to Others
Dr. Bill Coffee may be best known in our humble city for bringing clarity to many who have issues seeing correctly. In addition to a lifetime of dedication to his profession as an optometrist, he had a career of quietly serving numerous others through his civic work and responsibilities. Coffee...
19-year-old shot in Texarkana, Ark.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A shooting in Texarkana, Ark., that sent a teenager to the hospital possibly was accidental, police say. Authorities said they got a call about gunfire about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Responding officers then found the wounded 19-year-old Texarkana, Ark., resident in a front yard in the 3600 block of Bann Avenue.
HPD Arrests: September 27 – October 3, 2022
On September 28, 2022 at approximately 11:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Taylor Carter, 29, of Magnolia, AR. Ms. Carter was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Carter was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ADC: 4 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in October
There are four Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in October 2022. The Arkadelphian includes photos when they are available. They are:. Nickolas Ellis. Nickolas Ellis, 29, is currently serving a six-year sentence at the Grimes Unit...
Inmate who died in Hempstead Detention Center identified
78-year-old Coy Clayborn was found by detention officers around 4:15 p.m. on Friday with a sheet tied from his neck to the top bunk. Officers began CPR on Clayborn until Pafford EMS arrived on scene. Emergency personnel were unable to revive Clayborn, who was pronounced dead by the county coroner just before 5 p.m.
