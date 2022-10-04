ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jalopnik

Uber Is Back in 'Autonomous' Years After Fatal Crash

Uber is partnering with the Hyundai-Aptiv joint autonomous vehicle venture Motional in a huge 10-year agreement that could potentially create, according to the companies “...one of the largest deployments of autonomous vehicles on a major ride-hail network, with the potential to reach millions of Uber riders.”. The joint press...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Uber driver sparks debate by exposing married customer’s ‘affair’

An Uber driver has sparked a debate after revealing how she allegedly exposed her married customer’s “affair” by dropping him and his girlfriend off at his wife’s house.In a recent video posted to her TikTok, Roni, a Dallas-based driver who goes by @perfectly_unbroken, claimed that, while she was picking up a customer, he sent his love to his wife and children outside of his house before stepping into the vehicle.After they started driving, Roni said that the customer decided to add a stop during his ride and that, once they pulled up to the new location, a woman...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Cars
CBS LA

American Airlines travelers report odd moans and grunting coming over PA systems

Travelers aboard a series of American Airlines flights have recently been subjected to an odd series of sounds blaring over the aircraft's PA system, as detailed by a recently viral video. The video, recorded by Los Angeles based writer, actor and producer Emerson Collins, has received more than 2 million views thus far, something that Collins said he was forced to listen to for a portion of his flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Dallas for a writer's festival. "Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system," Collins says in the video, as loud sounds best likened...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
entrepreneursbreak.com

Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?

The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Autonomous Driving#Taxi Service#Autonomous System#Vehicles
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
The US Sun

My car rental side hustle earned me $1,000 in a month

A TikToker has been able to make $1,000 with through a car rental side hustle. He goes by Chris, who runs the TikTok channel WatchMeGrowMyMoney, where he shares videos of all his money-making ventures. He recently started renting out his car using the site Turo. Car owners can list their...
TV & VIDEOS
Consumer Reports.org

Why Hybrid Vehicles Are a Smart Choice Right Now

In 2008 I bought my first hybrid—a used Toyota Prius. I drove more than 400 miles a week for my job, so I welcomed its 43 mpg overall fuel economy. I also loved its geeky charm and rock-solid reliability, so much so that I bought another, and then another.
CARS
CNET

Uber Sets Return to Office Date for November

It was a good ride, but the luxury of working exclusively from home will soon come to an end -- for Uber employees, at least. The popular ride share and delivery service released a statement Tuesday from Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy informing all non-remote employees that they are expected to return to office starting Nov. 1.
ECONOMY
anemeraldcitylife.com

Finding all the places that have direct flights from Seattle at Seatac airport now that we travel with teenagers

The hardest part about travel now that we travel with teenagers is that we don’t have all the time and flexibility we used to have when they were younger because of school and sports. One of the main ways we choose the places we go to is by if they have direct flights from Seattle. There are now so many direct flights from Seattle both domestic and all over the world and we really love Seatac airport. So just in case you have to plan vacations in the same way too I’ve included some of the places we’ve been or that we’ve looked into just in case it helps.
SEATTLE, WA
Consumer Reports.org

Recalled Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids Finally Get a Fix

A fix is now available for some 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivans that were recalled in February due to a fire risk. Since the original recall was announced, owners have been unable to plug in their vehicles to charge, and have had to park them away from their homes, buildings, and other structures.
CARS
Motley Fool

Lyft Shows the Cost of Being (a Distant) Second

The raw cost and biggest expense of being in business are about the same for both ride-hailing outfits. Not all expenses, however, can be proportionally scaled up or down. Lyft stock isn't likely to rise until the company curbs its administrative, research, and development spending in a big way. You’re...
GAS PRICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy