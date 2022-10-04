30 hotdogs, 30 beers, 30 ballparks

On Sept. 22, John Cox stood in the grandstands at Petco Park in San Diego wearing his number 15 Dick Allen Philadelphia Phillies jersey, soaking in the moment.

It was the 30th and final ballpark he visited as a part of his years-long quest to catch a game at every Major League ballpark.

Then, out of nowhere, he was overcome with emotion.

“I felt like that 14-year-old kid at my first Phillies game," he said. "It felt like my first ball game.”

For John, who moved from Philadelphia to Green Valley with his wife, Betty, in 2008, the journey trumped any grand slam, walk-off homerun and no-hitter he witnessed along the way.

Road trips

Born and raised in Philadelphia, John fell in love with baseball when his father took him to his first Phillies game in 1960.

He met Betty at a dance in Philadelphia. They were married in 1995.

In 2007, they visited Green Valley on a road trip. The following year, they jumped in head-first and decided to make it their home.

“We loved it out here, and we decided we were tired of the snow and the rain and the clouds and so forth and thought, ‘It’s pretty nice out there, so let’s move out there,’” Cox said. “So we sold our house, sold our cars, had no jobs and took one of those rented trailers across country for two weeks, moved out here to Arizona, and we never looked back.”

Once they arrived, they found new jobs in Tucson. Cox worked as a tool and die maker; Betty was a human resource director.

After they both retired, he in 2015 and Betty a year later, they came up with the idea to buy a travel trailer and visit the lower-48 states.

That's when Cox, 74, got the idea to watch a game at every Major League ballpark he had never been to along the way.

“I have to thank my wife for her patience. She’s not the baseball fanatic that I am. She suffered through the 25 games,” he said.

Starting in 2016, they would hitch the new travel trailer to the truck and go on the road for about three months every year. He'd already been to five parks, so they headed for the other 25.

Around the horn

For John, the ballpark experiences were about reconnecting with his childhood passion and his father. For Betty, it was all about people-watching and the mascots.

While nothing beats the Phillie Phanatic, she got a kick out of Milwaukee Brewers mascot Bernie Brewer.

"I liked the way their mascot came down a slide when they hit a homerun," she said.

Every ballpark they went to, John would buy a hotdog and a beer and have Betty take a photo with the stadium in the background. He always said, “Another hotdog, another beer, another ballpark.”

His favorite hotdog? The Sonoran dog at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix.

Others stood out.

“I had the Chicago dog (Wrigley Field), that was pretty good, and the one in Minnesota (Target Field), that was pretty good. It was a two-foot long hotdog," he said.

Betty opted for other ballpark eats when she could find them.

"I'm not a hotdog fan," she said. "So before the game, I would go out and look at the food concessions to see what other alternatives there might be."

John's favorite ballpark was Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

“All around the perimeter of the stadium were fan-friendly things to do. They have museums for kids, different stuff the kids could do, obviously, they had the restaurants and the bars," he said. "It was very family-friendly. I was really impressed with all the things that they had going on around the stadium.”

A close second was Oracle Park in San Francisco because of a section of San Francisco Bay called McCovey Cove beyond the right field wall.

“It’s beautiful. You can see the ferries come up out of other parts of California, and you can take a ferry to the ballgame rather than drive.”

Rounding third

John changed into his Phillies jersey before every game.

“Some of the stadiums, I had to be cautious of wearing my jersey before we got to the ballpark,” he said.

There was the time in Queens, New York, when a little old lady gave him a hard time.

"So I put my jersey on, I put my hat on, and I walked down where you could see the end of the ballpark to take my picture, and there was another lady there, she says to me, ‘You’ve got a lotta effing guts wearing that jersey here.' I was like, ‘Holy cow, if I’m getting this static from an older woman, boy, I’m sure glad I didn’t wear it on the subway.'"

Along the way, there were times when they had doubts about making it to all 30 ballparks and encountered a significant speed bump in the road.

A rainout was one of the fears they were fortunate not to encounter, then the pandemic hit.

"The COVID year actually affected our ability to see the ballparks too, because the ballparks weren't allowing anybody in," Betty said. "So the year of 2020, we didn't get to go to any ballparks."

After sitting out the season, the quest continued in 2021.

Heading for home

It wasn't all Major League ballparks.

Before the pandemic, John and Betty made it out to one iconic baseball field on the "Field of Dreams" movie set in Dyersville, Iowa, built for the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.

John chokes up when he thinks about being on the same baseball field where Costner’s character stops his father's ghost from walking off into the cornfields, asking him, “Hey dad, wanna have a catch?”

“We went to the Field of Dreams, and we took a tour through that," he said. "I don’t know if you’ve ever watched the movie or not, but I’ve watched it five times, and at the end of the movie, I cry like a baby.”

Before he left, John scooped some infield dirt near second base into a shot glass.

After 30 hotdogs, 30 beers, 30 ballparks, and trips to the lower 48, John has a message to anyone putting off their lifetime goals for another day.

“I don’t call them bucket list items. I call them goals," he said. "Goals you want to achieve. It gives you the incentive to say, ‘OK, we can do this.' Chasing a dream is always a good thing.”

"Do it. Don’t wait. Just do it."