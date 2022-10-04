The prolific sideman and solo artist takes us behind the writing and recording of some of his standout tracks. Marcus Miller has so many strings to his bow that his four-string mastery is only one part of his stellar career. Born on 14 June, 1959, he has composed music for movies, worked as an arranger and a record producer, and played with the likes of Luther Vandross and Miles Davis. Miller was also a member of the Saturday Night Live house band in the early Eighties, and of his 500-plus recordings, he has featured in sessions with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and Chaka Khan. In addition to his work as a sideman, Miller’s solo career has yielded several esteemed recordings, including 2007’s M2, which won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO