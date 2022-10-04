Read full article on original website
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson nails ‘signature’ riffs of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and more
Jennifer Hudson is pointing out an undeniable truth about iconic singers. When powerhouse vocalists add melismatic moments to their songs, belting out notes in a way that isn’t written on any sheet music, they each have their own incomparable way of doing it. During a recent episode of Hudson’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Marcus Miller on the stories behind 5 of his iconic recordings
The prolific sideman and solo artist takes us behind the writing and recording of some of his standout tracks. Marcus Miller has so many strings to his bow that his four-string mastery is only one part of his stellar career. Born on 14 June, 1959, he has composed music for movies, worked as an arranger and a record producer, and played with the likes of Luther Vandross and Miles Davis. Miller was also a member of the Saturday Night Live house band in the early Eighties, and of his 500-plus recordings, he has featured in sessions with Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Elton John and Chaka Khan. In addition to his work as a sideman, Miller’s solo career has yielded several esteemed recordings, including 2007’s M2, which won the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.
Caroline Polachek Writes Aria for Kurt Cobain Opera
Caroline Polachek has released the aria she wrote for Kurt Cobain, featured in the Oliver Leith opera Last Days, an adaptation of Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name centered around the final few days before the Nirvana frontman’s death. Titled, “Non Voglio Mai Vedere Il...
soultracks.com
World Premiere: Maysa delivers a jam for the steppers
(October 7, 2022) She is the most awarded female singer in the history of the SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards, and she has become musical royalty in both the soul and jazz arenas. Of course, we're talking about the incomparable Maysa Leak, who has won over millions of fans around the world both as a solo singer and as a member of the musical collective Incognito.
soultracks.com
Motown great Ivy Joe Hunter dies at age 82
For those of us who grew up on the iconic music of Motown, the last few years have brought us news of too many deaths of friends. And tonight, we mourn that passing of Motown singer, songwriter and producer, the great Ivy Jo Hunter. He was 82. The Detroit-raised Hunter...
A Kurt Cobain-Inspired Opera Just Opened in London
Jerry Springer, Chelsea Manning and Britney Spears aren’t people who have a lot in common, but they all share one quality — they’ve each been the subject of an opera. And now, you can add Kurt Cobain to that list. London’s Royal Opera House is currently home to a production of Last Days, a work from composer Oliver Leith which adapts Gus Van Sant’s film of the same name — which itself was inspired by the final days of Cobain’s life.
BBC
BBC Young Musician: Percussionist Jordan Ashman wins 2022 contest
Eighteen-year-old percussionist Jordan Ashman has won the BBC's prestigious Young Musician competition. He took the title after performing Jennifer Higdon's Percussion Concerto, requiring him to play drums, marimba, vibraphone and even a car's brake drum. Anna Lapwood, chair of the judging panel, said his "emotional" performance "made all of us...
Essence
Solange Knowles Left The Audience In Awe At Her NYC Ballet Debut
"It’s not that Knowles is the first or second black woman capable of composing a ballet for the NYCB, but she does feel perfect for it." On Wednesday night, the New York City Ballet celebrated the 10th anniversary of its annual all-Fashion Gala. Since its inception in 2012, the event has fostered collaborations between designers, choreographers, and musicians. Artists of all types draw from their respective, often disparate corners in the spirit of collaboration, innovation, and of course, style.
Hans Zimmer announces new live album and European tour
German film score composer and music producer Hans Zimmer will tour Europe throughout May and June
msn.com
Last Days, review: surreal Kurt Cobain opera will entice Nirvana fans but doesn't truly reveal its star
As opera searches for new ways to make connections with a wider audience, the notion of new work based on films has been productive. Films by Hitchcock, Lars von Trier, Buñuel and others have offered composers links to familiar material, hooking audiences into a story they can recognise. Now...
ABC News
'Amsterdam' review: Film is packed with big names but falls short
How do theaters get paying customers back after a punishing pandemic turned us into stay-at-home slugs, except when we paid up for "Top Gun: Maverick" and Marvel epics?. Hollywood's commercial future depends on the right answer. For "Amsterdam," the pokey and problematic mystery romp now in theaters, the solution points to stars. Pack as many big names as possible into a two-hour running time and you're in for box office gold. Maybe.
‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ Songwriting Team on Shawn Mendes: ‘His Voice Works Really Well for Musical Theater’
Josh Gordon and Will Speck’s live-action musical “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” lives up to it name. The story, about a crocodile named Lyle voiced by Shawn Mendes that can dance and sing, features songs penned by the award-winning Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. The dup then brought in a team of songwriters to carve out toe-tapping, infectious earworms. From the get-go songwriting and composing duo Pasek and Paul knew Lyle would be a singing crocodile which made the project all the more exciting for them. “But when the voice actor became Shawn Mendes, that really informed a lot of the style and...
The Lost King review – Sally Hawkins saves Richard III dig drama
Stephen Frears, Jeff Pope and Steve Coogan turn the true story of how the infamous king’s remains were found under a Leicester car park into an uneven comedy drama. A couple of years ago, the gently charming Brit pic The Dig told the “true-life” story of autodidactic archaeologist Basil Brown (played with low-key aplomb by Ralph Fiennes) being sidelined from the unearthing of the Sutton Hoo treasures by a snobby establishment attempting to take credit for his work. That winning formula is revisited in this latest seriocomic drama from the team behind 2013’s Oscar-nominated Philomena: director Stephen Frears, writer Jeff Pope and writer-actor Steve Coogan. In The Lost King, it’s Sally Hawkins’s amateur historian-sleuth Philippa Langley who gets to butt heads with the archaeological establishment as she pursues her dream to find the mortal remains of the much-maligned King Richard III.
TODAY.com
This Italian singer released a gibberish song in the 1970s meant to sound like English. It was a hit
In 1972, Italian singer Adriano Celentano created a hit song that made no sense. Upon first listen, anyone might mistake Celentano’s vocalization of “Prisencolinensinainciusol” for the voice of an American rocker the likes of James Brown. Ultimately though, the song was performed not in Italian or even in English but entirely in gibberish, however, with the intent of sounding like it was 100% American.
Review: SF Opera’s sparse ‘Eugene Onegin’ lacks elegance, passion deserving of classic
From the first curtain, it looked as if Tchaikovky’s lush opera drama “Eugene Onegin,” now playing at San Francisco Opera, was going to be a complete sleeper. Voices were muted, orchestral balances were shaky, and Robert Carsen’s much-acclaimed production lacked even a whiff of Russian imperial elegance.
Review: Broadway revival of ’1776′ shakes things up nicely
NEW YORK (AP) — The somewhat antiquated musical “1776” has long been ripe for a radical makeover and it has found one on Broadway. “Someone oughta open up a window!” an actor cries in the first scene and that applies to both the stifling heat of the setting as well as this revival, which brings fresh air to a five-decade old show.
Digital Trends
Amsterdam review: An exhausting, overlong conspiracy thriller
Amsterdam could have been forgiven for being a lot of things, but dull is not one of them. The new film from writer-director David O. Russell boasts one of the most impressive ensemble casts of the year and is photographed by Emmanuel Lubezki, one of Hollywood’s premier cinematographers. Beyond that, its kooky premise and even wackier cast of characters open the door for Amsterdam to be the kind of screwball murder mystery that O. Russell, at the very least, seems uniquely well-equipped to make.
