Observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Wichita

​On October 4, during the City Council meeting, Mayor Brandon Whipple delivered a proclamation stating that the City of Wichita would recognize Monday, October 10 as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This holiday is celebrated across the United States and commemorates the shared history and culture of Native Americans.

The Native American Community Resource Coalition will commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Saturday, October 8 at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum (MAAIM), located at 650 N Seneca St. The Trail of Tears Memorial will begin at 1 p.m. with a blessing, reading of the proclamation, and walk around the drum on the back grounds of the museum. This walk honors those who suffered during the Trail of Tears and ensures the memory of that piece of American history is remembered.

This event is free and open to all members of the public. Community Resource and Health Stations will be on-site to administer flu shots and COVID boosters, as well as offer testing for blood sugar, high blood pressure and HIV. Hands-on projects and games for children will also be available.

The Indigenous People’s Day events are hosted by the Native American Community Resource Coalition, which includes American Indian Council, Ascension Living Hope, Native American Elders Council, Native American Parents Advisory Council, Greater Wichita Cherokee Community, Hunter Health, Wichita Indian United Methodist Church, Southwind Native American Church, Kansas Department for Children and Families, Kaw Nation CCDF, USD 259 Native American Indian Education Program, MMIW Wichita-KS Chapter, Mid-America All-Indian Museum and Wichita Kansas Intertribal Warrior Society.