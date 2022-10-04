ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Six ways you may consider while preparing for recession

When tough times descend, our natural fight-or-flight tendency comes to the fore. A financial doom like a recession is also a situation that forces us to be worried and defensive. For instance, a recession in the economy brings tough times for people. When two consecutive quarters mark negative growth, a...
20 things to sell for extra money during inflation

With the high cost of living these days, who couldn't use some extra cash? When you look around your house or rummage through your closets, you undoubtedly will find things you haven't used in years that could be treasures to others. Why not consider selling them?. Learn: 22 Side Gigs...
BBC

Cost of living crisis: 'You just live to pay the bills'

"Being self-employed, you're meant to have some savings but you just live to pay the bills now." Julie James, who runs Julie's Barbers in Llangefni, on Anglesey, said the cost of living crisis had hit her business and personal finances hard. One of her customers said it was all getting...
ohmymag.co.uk

Save money on groceries and eat healthy by following these easy tips

While all of us are looking for ways to cut corners with food prices soaring, cutting down on expenses beyond a point is not always feasible. But there are always ways for us to rethink how we spend our grocery budget in order to optimise what we buy and use things in the most efficient manner tosave both money and effort.
Kiplinger

No Grinch Allowed! Inflation-Beating Tips for the Holidays

While inflation has been bearing down on society for months, the holidays will come on time as they always do. Many shoppers may wish to start early when preparing for the holidays this year in anticipation that inflation will impact their holiday shopping season. What can you to do lessen...
CarBuzz.com

Buy Here Pay Here Dealerships

Step 1: Visit the BHPH Lot Customers who want to buy a car with bad credit can approach dealers who offer this service directly. The process requires submitting proof of a stable income, which usually comprises two recent and consecutive pay stubs. Some dealers may even allow you to start this process online.
