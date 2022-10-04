ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Buffy’ and ‘90210’ star Emma Caulfield reveals she has MS and details 1st symptoms

Emma Caulfield Ford has revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis more than a decade ago. The former star of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Beverly Hills, 90210," 49, told Vanity Fair that 2010 was when she first noticed symptoms of the neurological condition, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, pain, paralysis and more.
Hilary Swank, 48, reveals she's pregnant with twins

A representative for the Oscar winner confirmed to NBC News that the 48-year-old is pregnant and expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. Swank and Schneider have been married for four years, tying the knot in a secret ceremony in Carmel, California. She told Vogue at the time it was a "dream come true." The two met on a blind date in 2016 and were engaged a year and a half later.
Kourtney Kardashian says she still co-sleeps with 10-year-old daughter Penelope

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian Barker says her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, still co-sleeps with her almost every night. In an episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast released on Oct. 4, Kardashian opened up about her middle child's sleeping habits, saying that Penelope is her "girl that I do not worry about."
Katherine Schwarzenegger says husband Chris Pratt 'does most of the cooking'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is dishing on her favorite busy weeknight meal for her family of four, including her picky two-year-old daughter. Schwarzenegger told TODAY that she enjoys finding ways to incorporate her daughters, who are two years apart, into her cooking process. "It's always fun to be able to find new...
Why 'Sittervising' Is a Trend Parents Need To Know

Remember during the pandemic when you needed to let your child play alone while you took marathon Zoom calls?. Here's your permission to stop feeling bad about it. In fact, a social media trend called "sittervising" is encouraging parents to continue to allow their children to play independently. First coined by Susie Allison, M.Ed., the person behind the popular Instagram account @busytoddler, sittervising doesn't recommend parents leave their kids in the lurch. But it does promote supervised independent play.
This happily divorced mom is sharing hilarious ‘Sad Single Mom’ viral TikToks

Kayla Acevedo, creator of the “Sad Single Mom” series on TikTok, filmed her first installment shortly after announcing she was getting divorced. “Someone made a comment on my page that I was going to regret it because no one wants to date someone with kids,” Acevedo told TODAY Parents. “I was like, ‘Who is this person to assume I’m just waiting around for Mr. Right?’"
Tia Mowry announces split from Cory Hardrict

Fourteen years after getting married, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict are ending their marriage. The actor, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the series “Sister, Sister,” revealed their decision to part ways in a post shared on her Instagram on Tuesday. “I have always been...
How To Get A Baby To Stop Crying, According To Science

If you’re a new parent who has found themselves pleading “how do I get my baby to stop crying?!” in the dark hours of the morning (or at any time, for that matter) you’ll be pleased to know that scientists believe they have found a recipe for respite. Their “method to soothe and promote sleep in crying infants” utilizes a little trick called the “transport response”, and you can try it at home.
'White Lotus' Season 2: Everything to know

"The White Lotus" is about to blossom again on HBO, and we can't wait to see the new twisted, tangled stories at the luxury resort — set this time in Sicily, Italy — with some of our favorite cast members returning from Season One and a whole slew of newcomers.
Gigi Hadid calls Kanye West a ‘bully’ amid fashion controversy

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a "bully and a joke" after the rapper and fashion designer, who now calls himself Ye, insulted Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson in a series of social media posts. The "Gold Digger" rapper debuted his Yeezy Season 9 collection on Oct. 3 at a fashion show...
All My Friends Have Kids and I'm an Empty Nester

A baby? In my mid-20s? Nope. No way. That was something I never saw happening for me. But then I got married — to a man 10 years older than me. His friends all had kids. And it was pretty clear that he wanted one of his own. So,...
Valerie Bertinelli inspires fans with new walking routine

Valerie Bertinelli took to social media to share an inspiring update on her fitness journey saying that it’s all about “baby steps.” Her fitness journey comes as TODAY’s Al Roker invites everyone to join the Start TODAY Walking Club.Oct. 6, 2022.
