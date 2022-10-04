ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now —  and everything will only set you back $10 or less.  Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including  a long-handled shower...
Lowe's Product Goes Viral

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
You Lose Money With A Costco Membership

People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
Costco Reveals Whether Or Not They’ll Raise The Price Of Their Hot Dog Combo

While shopping at Costco, many customers like to grab a classic hot dog and fountain drink soda beverage all for one dollar and fifty cents. The beloved combo cost is here to stay despite inflation, as the wholesale giant just reassured (so fans can breathe a sigh of relief!) Although shoppers have been expressing concerns online over recent prices hikes for other items at Costco, the retailer seems to have fully committed to keeping this tasty duo under two dollars.
SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Nab 15 Percent Off Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Like the seasons change, so do our skincare routines. We call it autumn-proofing our skin against the cold, crisp air,...
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in its retail business

Amazon confirmed a report that the company is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business. Tech companies have announced layoffs, hiring freezes and cost cutting efforts amid fears of an economic downturn. Amazon is pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report published...
Amazon, Target, Walmart and More: 4 Easy Ways to Save Money on Shipping

Have you ever filled up your cart while shopping online, only to reach the checkout and realize you'd be paying almost as much in shipping fees as you did on what you're actually buying? That extra cost might tempt you to cancel your whole purchase. But don't worry: There are a few easy ways to avoid shipping and delivery fees, so you can shop with abandon (or at least feel better about not spending that extra $10).
13 Best Dog Jackets for Winter Because Even the Biggest Furballs Need to Stay Warm

As soon as you’re done dressing up your dog for Halloween, it’s time to bring out the winterwear! You don’t want your furry family member to freeze as November and December roll around. Yes, most dogs have thick coats keeping them warm during winter months, but sometimes even Alaskan Malamutes can use extra protection from the elements. The best dog jackets for winter are functional, versatile and easy to clean. Some even have human versions so you can match your dog every time you two head out for doggie and me walk. (The world is a runway afterall.)
