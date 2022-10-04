Read full article on original website
12tomatoes.com
CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good
Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
Walmart & Kroger shoppers caught doing a ‘switcheroo’ at the self-checkout are at risk of arrest & even jail time
WALMART and Kroger shoppers that are caught swapping the barcodes of items at the self-checkout risk arrest and could even face jail time. The tactic, known as a “switcheroo”, involves customers peeling the sticker off a cheap product and putting it over the pricing label of something more expensive.
5 Home Items You Should Never, Ever Buy At Walmart
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10
Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower...
I make $500 a day with my side hustle and I can get free stuff too
THIS side hustler makes $500 a day as a mystery shopper and she gets free stuff while on the clock. Mercedes Eckert on TikTok is a mystery shopper, which is where you go into a store and write a report on your experience. Companies will pay you money, so that...
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
RETAIL bosses have coined a new lingo that describes the tactics shoplifters use at the self-checkout. Shoppers may be already familiar with the phrase “banana trick” – which refers to a customer who would scan an expensive item with a code for a cheaper product as they try to save money.
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
Walmart’s new store addition finally arrives in America for the first time and it’s perfect for saving money
WALMART has launched an exciting new store addition that could provide online shoppers with lightning-fast shipping. On Wednesday, the retailer opened the first of four planned "next generation" fulfillment centers that use brand new technology to get items shipped fast. The new facility in Joliet, Illinois is a whopping 1million...
Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now
The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Dollar Tree
Whether you are a frequent customer of Dollar Tree or not, it's likely that you have gone to one for a quick visit to pick up something on discount or that you needed in a pinch. Who could say "no" to...
Lowe's Product Goes Viral
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
6 Incredible Perks of Being a Costco Employee
Costco was one of the companies at the forefront of raising their minimum wage to $15 (it's now $16), but the pay is only one of the job perks that come along with working at the warehouse club....
You Lose Money With A Costco Membership
People have become interested in shopping at Costco without a membership. Experts also argue shopping with a membership can cause you to lose money. There are eight scenarios in which customers lose money by bulk buying.
Costco Reveals Whether Or Not They’ll Raise The Price Of Their Hot Dog Combo
While shopping at Costco, many customers like to grab a classic hot dog and fountain drink soda beverage all for one dollar and fifty cents. The beloved combo cost is here to stay despite inflation, as the wholesale giant just reassured (so fans can breathe a sigh of relief!) Although shoppers have been expressing concerns online over recent prices hikes for other items at Costco, the retailer seems to have fully committed to keeping this tasty duo under two dollars.
purewow.com
SkinCeuticals Never Goes on Sale, But You Can Nab 15 Percent Off Now
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Like the seasons change, so do our skincare routines. We call it autumn-proofing our skin against the cold, crisp air,...
CNBC
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in its retail business
Amazon confirmed a report that the company is freezing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business. Tech companies have announced layoffs, hiring freezes and cost cutting efforts amid fears of an economic downturn. Amazon is pausing hiring for corporate roles in its retail business, according to a report published...
CNET
Amazon, Target, Walmart and More: 4 Easy Ways to Save Money on Shipping
Have you ever filled up your cart while shopping online, only to reach the checkout and realize you'd be paying almost as much in shipping fees as you did on what you're actually buying? That extra cost might tempt you to cancel your whole purchase. But don't worry: There are a few easy ways to avoid shipping and delivery fees, so you can shop with abandon (or at least feel better about not spending that extra $10).
purewow.com
13 Best Dog Jackets for Winter Because Even the Biggest Furballs Need to Stay Warm
As soon as you’re done dressing up your dog for Halloween, it’s time to bring out the winterwear! You don’t want your furry family member to freeze as November and December roll around. Yes, most dogs have thick coats keeping them warm during winter months, but sometimes even Alaskan Malamutes can use extra protection from the elements. The best dog jackets for winter are functional, versatile and easy to clean. Some even have human versions so you can match your dog every time you two head out for doggie and me walk. (The world is a runway afterall.)
PETS・
