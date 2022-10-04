Read full article on original website
Related
Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Chilly Relationship With Another All-Time Lakers Legend
Kind of a depressing update, honestly.
Kevin Garnett urges Anthony Davis to ‘literally take the keys’ from LeBron James and put the Lakers on his back
In the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to need LeBron James and Anthony Davis to play at incredibly high levels if the team is going to have any shot at real success. Though Davis and James arguably make up the most talented duo in the NBA,...
Lakers News: Celtics Co-Owner Talks About Her Off-Court Partnership With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss
Rivals on the floor, business comrades off it.
‘It’s scary’: Clippers star Paul George sends bold Kawhi Leonard warning to the rest of the NBA
Kawhi Leonard played just 16 minutes in his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday as they took down Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 102-97. It was by no means a stellar debut for the former NBA Finals MVP, but there’s still no denying that there’s a lot to be excited about this season on the Kawhi front.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency
The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
Ty Lue: John Wall Gained 'Instant Respect' From Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Other Clippers
LA Clippers point guard John Wall has already emerged as a leader
Lakers coach Darvin Ham tips hand on wrinkle in Anthony Davis plan next season
A lot will be riding in 2022-23 for Anthony Davis. Alongside LeBron James, AD is expected to lead the charge for the Los Angeles Lakers as they look to bounce back from what has been a disappointing past couple of seasons. There has also been a lot of talk about...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Zion Williamson and the Pelicans able to 'click' in the star forward's return
When Zion Williamson slashed into the lane early in the second quarter, four Chicago Bulls players converged. Williamson passed the ball to a wide-open CJ McCollum, who coolly knocked down a 3-pointer from the left corner. McCollum was one of nine players on the Pelicans’ roster who had never played...
WWL-TV
Zion Williamson is back, looks fantastic in New Orleans Pelicans win over the Chicago Bulls
Host Jake Madison breaks down what we saw from Zion in the Pels win over the Chicago Bulls. Plus, rookie Dyson Daniels needs more minutes.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 10/5/22
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 5, 2022. Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125. New Orleans figured to hold an early-season advantage on some opponents based on continuity, having brought back every major contributor...
A new MLGW chief and why NBA GMs may be wrong about the Grizzlies this year
This is Content Editor Brett Barrouquere, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team. The long-time chief operating officer for the city of Memphis, Doug McGowen, is moving over to lead Memphis Light, Gas and Water with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James’ son Bronny James
LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Comments / 0