Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Lakers won't pursue Kyrie Irving in free agency

The Los Angeles Lakers made their pursuit of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over the summer no secret. Negotiations between the two sides existed in some capacity for a while, before Irving ultimately opted into his player option for 2022-23 and ended all the hoopla. By Irving’s own admission, he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Anthony Davis
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 10/5/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on October 5, 2022. Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125. New Orleans figured to hold an early-season advantage on some opponents based on continuity, having brought back every major contributor...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ son Bronny James

LeBron James is a name akin to royalty in the world of basketball. One can only imagine what it feels like to inherit a name with such history and legacy behind it. Most of all, nobody but one person knows how hard it is to make the name your own. That is exactly what LeBron […] The post LeBron James’ son Bronny James appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

