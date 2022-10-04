ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
Border Report

Advocates tell top Canadian court US is not safe for asylum-seekers

Lawyers advocating for refugee safety argued before the Canadian Supreme Court on Thursday that the U.S. is unsafe for asylum-seekers, challenging the constitutionality of the Safe Third Country Agreement. The 2004 treaty allows the neighboring countries to share responsibility for migrants seeking asylum, obligating refugees to remain in whichever of the two nations they first […]
IMMIGRATION
TheDailyBeast

Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership

The past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.While George Santayana famously wrote in his book, The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress, that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” a paradoxical corollary is also true. Those who cannot stop seeing the world primarily in terms of the past are condemned...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn

The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Federal Court#Seeker#Asylum#Politics Federal#Reuters#Stca
US News and World Report

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-Led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

MOSCOW/HOUSTON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Friday that establishes a new operator for the Exxon Mobil Corp-led Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East. Putin's move affecting Exxon's largest investment in Russia mimics a strategy he used to seize control of other energy properties...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Ukraine Presidential Advisor Says Crimea Bridge 'Must Be Destroyed' Following Damage

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility. "Everything illegal must...
POLITICS
theodysseyonline.com

Slavery Was NOT Abolished

Unfortunately, at this time of year, we tend to overlook how incredibly blessed we are. We live in a free world, where we should not have to fear being penalized for our gender, sexual orientation, beliefs, or values. This is a fact we take for granted; in many other countries, simply being born female makes you an immediate target.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Jewish Press

Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field

A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

US gov’t stockpiling anti-radiation drugs after Putin nuclear threat

President Joe Biden’s administration purchased $290 million of anti-radiation medication this week amid threats of nuclear war repeatedly issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden also warned this week that “the prospect of [nuclear] Armageddon” is real and Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of...
POTUS
Newsweek

The U.S. Needs To Change Course Right Now in Ukraine | Opinion

We are now more than seven months removed from Vladimir Putin's regrettable incursion into eastern Ukraine and Crimea. But despite that elapsed time and all the various developments since then, the United States' formal position on the conflict has changed markedly little. That overly simplified and Manichaean position, in short, is one of Ukrainian maximalism: Putin is evil, Volodymyr Zelensky is noble, and—here is the big logical leap—the United States will thus support the Ukrainian effort to retake every square inch of territory in the Donbas and Crimea from its nuclear-armed adversary, seemingly no matter the cost to the U.S. taxpayer.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

America Should Fear China’s H-20 and H-6 Bomber Duo

While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its legacy H-6 bomber to a degree that continues to generate U.S. concern. While waiting for large numbers of its emerging H-20 stealth bomber to arrive, China has been consistently upgrading its...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Thais Mourn Dozens, Mainly Kids, Killed in Day Care Attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. The entire country reeled in the wake of Thursday's grisly knife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It Will Continue Offering Security Assistance to Ukraine

(Reuters) -The White House said on Sunday it would continue to arm Ukraine but declined direct comment on an explosion that damaged Russia's road-and-rail bridge to Crimea. "We don't really have anything more to add to the reports about the explosion on the bridge," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told ABC's "This Week" program. "What I can tell you is that Mr. Putin started this war, and Mr. Putin could end it today, simply by moving his troops out of the country."
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

Putin Says Ukraine Planned Crimea Bridge Explosion, Calls It Terrorism

(Reuters) - Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the explosion on a key bridge linking Crimea and the Russian mainland was a terrorist act planned by the Ukrainian special services. "There is no doubt. This is an act of terrorism aimed at destroying critically important civilian infrastructure," Putin...
POLITICS
Vice

The British Stole Their Land to Grow Tea. They Want Justice.

KERICHO, Kenya – Kibore Cheruiyot Ngasura was around 10 years old when British soldiers rounded up the Talai clan, forcing them to abandon their homes, cattle, and possessions, so they could occupy the land to grow tea. Those who refused were beaten and threatened with death. “God gave everybody...
WORLD
travelnoire.com

Haiti Is On The Brink Of A Humanitarian Catastrophe, United Nations Warns

A combination of fuel shortages, food insecurity, gang violence, political instability and a public health crisis is leading Haiti to a humanitarian catastrophe, Helen La Lime told an emergency UN Security Council meeting. As BBC reported on Monday, the Caribbean country is experiencing weeks of violence and attacks on food...
FOOD & DRINKS
US News and World Report

U.N. Chief Suggests Rapid Action Force to Help Haiti

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed that one or several countries send "a rapid action force" to help Haiti's police remove a threat posed by armed gangs, according to a letter to the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters on Sunday. Guterres is not suggesting that...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy