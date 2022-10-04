ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8

Right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. In addition to the top three statewide posts and a number of congressional seats, there are nearly 30 candidates running for the Michigan Legislature who still doubt — to varying degrees — that the 2020 election was anything but safe and secure.
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018

GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon speaks at an Oct. 7, 2022 "ask me anything" town hall in Oakland County | Laina G. Stebbins. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.
MICHIGAN STATE
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
OREGON STATE
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin

In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
WISCONSIN STATE
As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis

TOPEKA — At national and local levels, Kansas Republicans are rallying around the issue of battling fentanyl to win over voters in a close race. During Wednesday’s GOP rally in Topeka, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall told the crowd that, unlike Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt would take fentanyl off the streets.
KANSAS STATE
Drug pricing board to face second repeal effort in Legislature

An effort to repeal the Prescription Drug Affordability Board failed this year. (Getty Images) There will be a second attempt during the next legislative session to repeal a state board charged with helping the state reduce prescription drug costs for public employees with state, county, and local health insurance. A...
POLITICS
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what circumstances they would permit abortion, if at all.
MONTANA STATE
Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea of Colorado speaks during a series of debates at Colorado State University Pueblo on Sept. 28, 2022. O'Dea's Democratic opponent, Sen. Michael Bennet, did not participate in the event. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most...
COLORADO STATE
Missouri governor doesn’t plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson during a press conference from the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office). While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governor’s to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses.
MISSOURI STATE
Where is abortion on the ballot in West Virginia?

Monongalia County Del. Danielle Walker, the vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, addresses pro-abortion rights protesters at the state Capitol on July 29, 2022. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox...
ELECTIONS
Pa. LGBTQ organizations work to register voters before midterms

PHILADELPHIA — According to a study by UCLA’s Williams Institute, 21 percent of LGBTQ people are not registered to vote, a higher percentage than non-LGBTQ people (17 percent). With that in mind, Philadelphia LGBTQ leaders and organizations are working hard to disseminate information and make it as easy as possible for people to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 8.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cooper to extend Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice

Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday morning that he would sign an executive order next month extending the work of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice. The group has spent the past two and a half years trying to make the criminal legal system more just and equitable. They produced a report at the end of 2020 with a long list of recommendations for legislators to craft into law.
POLITICS
Horizon restructuring faces little opposition at first public hearing

Horizon, the largest health insurance firm in the state, is seeking to reorganize its corporate structure. (Photo by FS Productions/Getty Images) A move to restructure Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield faced little opposition at the first of three public hearings before the Department of Banking and Insurance Thursday. Horizon is...
ECONOMY
Windsor discriminatory policing case moves forward and more headlines

• Democratic leaders formally requested an investigation by the Office of the State Inspector General into why tourism officials used the firm that made Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s political ads to make a tourism video featuring the governor.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • The Virginia Department of Education refused to release records...
VIRGINIA STATE
Is Indiana welcoming to immigrants?

As Gov. Eric Holcomb makes trips abroad to attract economic development, advocates at home criticize Indiana for not doing enough to be welcoming to immigrants. (Photo from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Twitter) As Gov. Eric Holcomb participates on another international economic development trip this year, advocates at home wonder whether Indiana...
INDIANA STATE

