Wyoming State

newsfromthestates.com

Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8

Right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. In addition to the top three statewide posts and a number of congressional seats, there are nearly 30 candidates running for the Michigan Legislature who still doubt — to varying degrees — that the 2020 election was anything but safe and secure.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs

The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what circumstances they would permit abortion, if at all.
MONTANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Where is abortion on the ballot in West Virginia?

Monongalia County Del. Danielle Walker, the vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, addresses pro-abortion rights protesters at the state Capitol on July 29, 2022. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox...
ELECTIONS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
newsfromthestates.com

‘Roe, Roe, Roe your vote’: Arizona women rally for reproductive rights, electoral change

Abortion supporters hold up signs condemning recent abortion restrictions and calling for the election of pro-choice candidates at a rally in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2022. A day before, the Arizona Court of Appeals decided in favor of pausing a near-total abortion ban from 1864 while Planned Parenthood of Arizona challenges its reinstatement. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
newsfromthestates.com

Drug pricing board to face second repeal effort in Legislature

An effort to repeal the Prescription Drug Affordability Board failed this year. (Getty Images) There will be a second attempt during the next legislative session to repeal a state board charged with helping the state reduce prescription drug costs for public employees with state, county, and local health insurance. A...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

Legal marijuana products are seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Eight years after Alaskan voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the state of Alaska has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana...
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Missouri governor doesn’t plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson during a press conference from the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office). While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governor’s to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses.
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea of Colorado speaks during a series of debates at Colorado State University Pueblo on Sept. 28, 2022. O'Dea's Democratic opponent, Sen. Michael Bennet, did not participate in the event. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018

GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon speaks at an Oct. 7, 2022 "ask me anything" town hall in Oakland County | Laina G. Stebbins. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.
MICHIGAN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis

TOPEKA — At national and local levels, Kansas Republicans are rallying around the issue of battling fentanyl to win over voters in a close race. During Wednesday’s GOP rally in Topeka, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall told the crowd that, unlike Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt would take fentanyl off the streets.
KANSAS STATE
News Break
Politics
newsfromthestates.com

Pa. LGBTQ organizations work to register voters before midterms

PHILADELPHIA — According to a study by UCLA’s Williams Institute, 21 percent of LGBTQ people are not registered to vote, a higher percentage than non-LGBTQ people (17 percent). With that in mind, Philadelphia LGBTQ leaders and organizations are working hard to disseminate information and make it as easy as possible for people to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 8.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
newsfromthestates.com

Yearlong banishment from a public meeting isn’t ‘reasonable’

A woman has been barred from attending Linn-Mar school board meetings for a year. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; background photo courtesy of Linn-Mar school district; sign by Canva) “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force.
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
OREGON STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and fellow Republican attorneys general objected to a federal proposal meant to speed up construction of both renewable and fossil fuel-based sources of energy. (Evergy) A stalled federal proposal meant to speed up efforts to site transmission and energy projects amounted to a takeover of...
KANSAS STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin

In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
WISCONSIN STATE

