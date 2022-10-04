Read full article on original website
Jury awards million-dollar verdict to attorney fired by Alaska Department of Law
The Dimond Courthouse building, home to the Juneau offices of the Alaska Department of Law, is seen across the street from the Alaska State Capitol on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon) A Juneau jury awarded almost $1.2 million to a former Alaska Department of Law attorney...
Here are the election deniers running for the Michigan House and Senate on Nov. 8
Right-wing rally calling for a so-called "audit" of the 2020 election at the Michigan Capitol, Oct. 12, 2021 | Laina G. Stebbins. In addition to the top three statewide posts and a number of congressional seats, there are nearly 30 candidates running for the Michigan Legislature who still doubt — to varying degrees — that the 2020 election was anything but safe and secure.
Montana House candidates split on abortion, but debate shifts following Dobbs
The abortion debate has taken a different turn on the campaign trail in Montana since the U.S. Supreme Court released the Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade. Last week in Butte, moderators asked candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Montana’s western district to clarify at what gestational age and under what circumstances they would permit abortion, if at all.
Where is abortion on the ballot in West Virginia?
Monongalia County Del. Danielle Walker, the vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, addresses pro-abortion rights protesters at the state Capitol on July 29, 2022. Photo by Ian Karbal/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to your email inbox...
‘Kris Kobach is not a good attorney’: Kansas attorney group announces support for Chris Mann
TOPEKA — Dozens of Kansas attorneys announced their support of attorney general candidate Chris Mann Thursday, saying they wanted a competent person in the office. The group, which launched under the name “Kansas Attorneys for Mann,” is made up of more than 140 Republican, Democratic and Independent attorneys across the state.
‘Roe, Roe, Roe your vote’: Arizona women rally for reproductive rights, electoral change
Abortion supporters hold up signs condemning recent abortion restrictions and calling for the election of pro-choice candidates at a rally in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2022. A day before, the Arizona Court of Appeals decided in favor of pausing a near-total abortion ban from 1864 while Planned Parenthood of Arizona challenges its reinstatement. Photo by Gloria Rebecca Gomez | Arizona Mirror.
Drug pricing board to face second repeal effort in Legislature
An effort to repeal the Prescription Drug Affordability Board failed this year. (Getty Images) There will be a second attempt during the next legislative session to repeal a state board charged with helping the state reduce prescription drug costs for public employees with state, county, and local health insurance. A...
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say
Legal marijuana products are seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Eight years after Alaskan voted to legalize recreational marijuana, the state of Alaska has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana...
Missouri governor doesn’t plan to issue blanket pardons for marijuana offenses
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson during a press conference from the Capitol on Dec. 2, 2020 (Photo courtesy of the Missouri Governor's Office). While announcing a plan to pardon those with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, President Joe Biden urged governor’s to follow suit for those convicted of state offenses.
Joe O’Dea thinks he understands Latinos, but he doesn’t
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O'Dea of Colorado speaks during a series of debates at Colorado State University Pueblo on Sept. 28, 2022. O'Dea's Democratic opponent, Sen. Michael Bennet, did not participate in the event. (Mike Sweeney/Special to Colorado Newsline) As every politico knows, Latinos are one of the most...
Dixon says she did not vote to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon speaks at an Oct. 7, 2022 "ask me anything" town hall in Oakland County | Laina G. Stebbins. Following President Joe Biden’s announcement this week he will pardon people convicted of federal marijuana possession, Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon said she is not familiar enough with the action to offer an opinion.
As election looms, Kansas Republicans rally around fentanyl crisis
TOPEKA — At national and local levels, Kansas Republicans are rallying around the issue of battling fentanyl to win over voters in a close race. During Wednesday’s GOP rally in Topeka, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall told the crowd that, unlike Gov. Laura Kelly, Attorney General Derek Schmidt would take fentanyl off the streets.
Pa. LGBTQ organizations work to register voters before midterms
PHILADELPHIA — According to a study by UCLA’s Williams Institute, 21 percent of LGBTQ people are not registered to vote, a higher percentage than non-LGBTQ people (17 percent). With that in mind, Philadelphia LGBTQ leaders and organizations are working hard to disseminate information and make it as easy as possible for people to register to vote in the upcoming midterm election on Nov. 8.
Arizona Mirror wins 12 awards for its work covering the ‘audit,’ redistricting, COVID and more
Coverage of the partisan “audit” of the 2020 election was the driving force behind the Arizona Mirror winning a dozen awards in the Arizona Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest. The Mirror regularly broke news about the state Senate’s conspiracy-fueled review of the 2020 presidential race in...
Election deniers are primed to challenge votes in NC. Voting rights groups are on alert.
As the Wake County Board of Elections neared the end of its first tally of mail-in ballots this week, Marian Lewin rose from her seat in the audience to ask about the totals. How many ballots were approved? Were any “spoiled,” requiring ballots be reissued?. Lewin, first vice-president...
Yearlong banishment from a public meeting isn’t ‘reasonable’
A woman has been barred from attending Linn-Mar school board meetings for a year. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; background photo courtesy of Linn-Mar school district; sign by Canva) “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force.
Coverage to help you prepare for the general election | Five for the Weekend
The November general election is exactly one month away. Do you have questions about the candidates, how to register to vote, or how to return your mail-in ballot?. Our “Election 2022” landing page contains election-related deadlines and coverage to help you prepare for election day, including:. Our voters’...
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
Schmidt objects to federal energy proposal. But Kansas doesn’t have its own plan.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and fellow Republican attorneys general objected to a federal proposal meant to speed up construction of both renewable and fossil fuel-based sources of energy. (Evergy) A stalled federal proposal meant to speed up efforts to site transmission and energy projects amounted to a takeover of...
New survey finds broad support for expanding BadgerCare in Wisconsin
In a new survey, 70% of Wisconsin voters told pollsters that they supported expanding the state’s BadgerCare program — a proposal that has divided Democrats and Republicans in the Capitol but has been largely absent from the 2022 governor’s race. The poll was commissioned by the lobbying...
