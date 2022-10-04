Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.

NUECES COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO