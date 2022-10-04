ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Prosecutors’ biggest roadblock in wrongful conviction cases? Missouri’s attorney general

Lamar Johnson's sister Candace Crisp and his mother Mae Johnson braved the cold to bring attention to Johnson's case on Dec. 10, 2019, in front of the Old Post Office downtown. A group of about 25 community leaders and residents, organized by Color Of Change and Organization for Black Struggle, demonstrated outside of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to demand that he stop trying to block a new trial for Lamar Johnson (Wiley Price / St. Louis American).
MISSOURI STATE
newsfromthestates.com

As people die in Alaska prisons, reform advocates are calling for independent investigation

The Alaska Department of Corrections recently reported its 15th in-custody death this year. (Canva image) Prison reform advocates are calling on Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to order an independent review of the state Department of Corrections. The department recently reported its 15th in-custody death this year. William Hensley III, 34, died on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla after a month in custody.
ALASKA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Idaho voters’ polling places, legislative districts may have changed with redistricting process

Idaho's redistricting commission approved new legislative and congressional boundaries in 2021. This section of the legislative map shows much of the Treasure Valley. (Courtesy of Idaho Commission For Reapportionment) Because of the 2021 redistricting process, Idahoans across the state may find themselves living in a different legislative or congressional district...
IDAHO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

DOJ investigation finds Nevada unnecessarily institutionalizing children

The state is responding with a $43 million investment in community-based programs, but the one-shot funding from the American Rescue Plan leaves the provision of future services in question. (Getty Images) Nevada is violating federal law by unnecessarily institutionalizing children with behavioral health disabilities, according to a report issued Tuesday...
NEVADA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice

The prosecution of Catherine Forkpa raises uncomfortable questions about justice in Iowa. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; photo of Forkpa courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office; background photo via Canva) There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter...
IOWA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Hurricane Ian death toll: 68 fatalities in 11 counties in FL

Tree damage from Hurricane Ian in North Port, in Sarasota County Florida. There were two Ian-related deaths in Sarasota County. Sept 30, 2022. Photo taken by Mitch Perry. Ian’s death toll in Florida has risen to 68 fatalities, with 45 deaths in Lee County, where the massive storm battered the southwest part of the peninsula.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Erickson
Person
Jill Gibson
newsfromthestates.com

Right-wing law firm files lawsuit against student debt forgiveness

The right-wing law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging the Biden Administration’s student debt forgiveness program. The lawsuit, which WILL filed on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association (BCTA) in Wisconsin’s Eastern District court, is one of several that...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Early voting begins in New Mexico next week

Early voting begins next week on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at New Mexico’s county clerk’s offices, and continues for nearly a month. A list of the county clerk’s offices, locations and contact information can be found here. Times may vary for when the offices are open for voting.
ELECTIONS
newsfromthestates.com

New Jersey lawmakers want a state Voting Rights Act

Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly said New Jersey does not want to see the kinds of “voting nightmare” stories seen in other states. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers are looking to pass a new set of voting protections as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs...
POLITICS
newsfromthestates.com

In abortion memo released to employees, the University of Idaho is right — and wrong

A digital billboard truck advertising reproductive health care options traveled around Moscow and parked in front of the University of Idaho Administration Building on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The organization ran the ads in Moscow after the university released a memo to staff and employees reminding them of an Idaho law that UI says prohibits state employees from promoting birth control and abortion to prevent pregnancy. (Anteia Elswick for the Idaho Capital Sun)
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Election State#Drug Diversion#Felony Charges#Dui#Republican#The Capital Chronicle#Oregon State Police#Daa
newsfromthestates.com

Abortion special session turns into a political rally

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a rally at the Capitol after Republicans gaveled in and out of his special session on creating a referendum process so voters could amend Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban | Wisconsin Examiner photo. It was over as soon as it began. Within seconds, Republican legislative leaders...
WISCONSIN STATE
newsfromthestates.com

If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.

Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
newsfromthestates.com

Doctors are suing Arizona over confusion of conflicting abortion laws

A local abortion provider and Arizona’s largest medical association have sued the state, demanding the courts clarify the legality of abortion in Arizona following the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of...
ARIZONA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

New Wolf admin order expands access to ‘most cost-effective form’ of naloxone

Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith, speaks during a press conference, which discussed the need to expand our lens of focus from opioids to fighting overall substance use disorder with the increase of polysubstance and stimulant use across the commonwealth, inside Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg on Monday, October 18, 2021 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Less than half of Louisiana schools have campus security officers

Fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus, according to the state Department of Education. (Getty Images) Education officials told state lawmakers Tuesday that fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus. Louisiana Department of Education administrators revealed...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy