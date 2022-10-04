Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Prosecutors’ biggest roadblock in wrongful conviction cases? Missouri’s attorney general
Lamar Johnson's sister Candace Crisp and his mother Mae Johnson braved the cold to bring attention to Johnson's case on Dec. 10, 2019, in front of the Old Post Office downtown. A group of about 25 community leaders and residents, organized by Color Of Change and Organization for Black Struggle, demonstrated outside of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office to demand that he stop trying to block a new trial for Lamar Johnson (Wiley Price / St. Louis American).
newsfromthestates.com
As people die in Alaska prisons, reform advocates are calling for independent investigation
The Alaska Department of Corrections recently reported its 15th in-custody death this year. (Canva image) Prison reform advocates are calling on Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration to order an independent review of the state Department of Corrections. The department recently reported its 15th in-custody death this year. William Hensley III, 34, died on Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla after a month in custody.
newsfromthestates.com
Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
newsfromthestates.com
Colorado saw dramatic decrease in police interaction with students due to pandemic
Colorado experienced a sharp decrease in the number of law enforcement contacts with students on school grounds during the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced students off campus and into online learning. There were 1,023 incidents in 280 public schools for the school year, with reporting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Idaho voters’ polling places, legislative districts may have changed with redistricting process
Idaho's redistricting commission approved new legislative and congressional boundaries in 2021. This section of the legislative map shows much of the Treasure Valley. (Courtesy of Idaho Commission For Reapportionment) Because of the 2021 redistricting process, Idahoans across the state may find themselves living in a different legislative or congressional district...
newsfromthestates.com
DOJ investigation finds Nevada unnecessarily institutionalizing children
The state is responding with a $43 million investment in community-based programs, but the one-shot funding from the American Rescue Plan leaves the provision of future services in question. (Getty Images) Nevada is violating federal law by unnecessarily institutionalizing children with behavioral health disabilities, according to a report issued Tuesday...
newsfromthestates.com
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
The prosecution of Catherine Forkpa raises uncomfortable questions about justice in Iowa. (Iowa Capital Dispatch photo illustration; photo of Forkpa courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office; background photo via Canva) There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter...
newsfromthestates.com
Hurricane Ian death toll: 68 fatalities in 11 counties in FL
Tree damage from Hurricane Ian in North Port, in Sarasota County Florida. There were two Ian-related deaths in Sarasota County. Sept 30, 2022. Photo taken by Mitch Perry. Ian’s death toll in Florida has risen to 68 fatalities, with 45 deaths in Lee County, where the massive storm battered the southwest part of the peninsula.
RELATED PEOPLE
newsfromthestates.com
Right-wing law firm files lawsuit against student debt forgiveness
The right-wing law firm the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging the Biden Administration’s student debt forgiveness program. The lawsuit, which WILL filed on behalf of the Brown County Taxpayers’ Association (BCTA) in Wisconsin’s Eastern District court, is one of several that...
newsfromthestates.com
Early voting begins in New Mexico next week
Early voting begins next week on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at New Mexico’s county clerk’s offices, and continues for nearly a month. A list of the county clerk’s offices, locations and contact information can be found here. Times may vary for when the offices are open for voting.
newsfromthestates.com
New Jersey lawmakers want a state Voting Rights Act
Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly said New Jersey does not want to see the kinds of “voting nightmare” stories seen in other states. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) New Jersey lawmakers are looking to pass a new set of voting protections as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs...
newsfromthestates.com
In abortion memo released to employees, the University of Idaho is right — and wrong
A digital billboard truck advertising reproductive health care options traveled around Moscow and parked in front of the University of Idaho Administration Building on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The organization ran the ads in Moscow after the university released a memo to staff and employees reminding them of an Idaho law that UI says prohibits state employees from promoting birth control and abortion to prevent pregnancy. (Anteia Elswick for the Idaho Capital Sun)
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsfromthestates.com
Abortion special session turns into a political rally
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a rally at the Capitol after Republicans gaveled in and out of his special session on creating a referendum process so voters could amend Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban | Wisconsin Examiner photo. It was over as soon as it began. Within seconds, Republican legislative leaders...
newsfromthestates.com
Not just a Philly problem. Every community in Pa. has someone in state prison, new data show
Like a lot of issues that come before the General Assembly, there’s a kind of legislative shorthand that takes hold when the conversation turns toward issues of crime, punishment, and imprisonment. Namely, that the overwhelming majority of people serving time in the commonwealth’s sprawling, and hugely expensive, state prison...
newsfromthestates.com
If approved, Arkansas’ recreational marijuana law would be tightest in U.S.
Arkansas would have the strictest recreational marijuana law in the U.S. if voters approve a constitutional amendment legalizing the drug next month. Nineteen other states have legalized cannabis for adult use, but Arkansas would be only the fourth to still outlaw growing the plants at home, an Advocate analysis of marijuana laws across the U.S. found.
newsfromthestates.com
States, including Pa., off pace to meet Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals | Thursday Morning Coffee
A heron is perched on a piling at sunrise on the Chesapeake Bay in Chesapeake Beach (Photo by yvonnenavalaney/stock.adobe.com/Maryland Matters). Three states in the sprawling Chesapeake Bay watershed are off the pace to meet their 2025 clean-up goals, according to a new report by an environmental watchdog group. But the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
Doctors are suing Arizona over confusion of conflicting abortion laws
A local abortion provider and Arizona’s largest medical association have sued the state, demanding the courts clarify the legality of abortion in Arizona following the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of...
newsfromthestates.com
New Wolf admin order expands access to ‘most cost-effective form’ of naloxone
Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jen Smith, speaks during a press conference, which discussed the need to expand our lens of focus from opioids to fighting overall substance use disorder with the increase of polysubstance and stimulant use across the commonwealth, inside Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg on Monday, October 18, 2021 (Commonwealth Media Services photo).
newsfromthestates.com
Less than half of Louisiana schools have campus security officers
Fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus, according to the state Department of Education. (Getty Images) Education officials told state lawmakers Tuesday that fewer than half of Louisiana’s schools have an armed police officer on campus. Louisiana Department of Education administrators revealed...
newsfromthestates.com
Search: How much campaign cash did Louisiana elected officials spend on sports tickets
LSU's Derrick Stingley celebrates an interception with teammates during the 2020 BCS National Championship Game at the Louisiana Superdome. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Louisiana Illuminator has compiled campaign finance data from 2020 and 2021 to learn how much elected officials and their political action committees spent on...
Comments / 0