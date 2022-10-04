ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch

With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
Yale Daily News

Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits

44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces nearly $17 million budget surplus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a $16.9 million budget surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, means residents can expect taxes to not go up and services they depend on, from public works to public safety, to be there. “Big picture is it’s good news...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers

Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers. On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven. Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

