CT aims to expand eligibility for food assistance program
About 44,000 more people in Connecticut could qualify for the state's food assistance program after officials adjusted income requirements.
New Haven drops plans to build public, high-speed internet service
Justin Elicker's administration has reversed plans to build a new, publicly run municipal broadband network in New Haven.
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch
With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Connecticut increases SNAP eligibility, benefits
44,000 Connecticut residents may now be eligible for food assistance benefits under a state change to SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which went into effect on Saturday. SNAP is a federal program that provides low-income families with monthly additional money for food in the form of an electronic benefits...
Norwalk's first Haitian council member advocates for community at Washington summit
NORWALK — As a first-generation American and the Common Council’s first Haitian American member, Diana Revolus is used to advocating for the city’s Black and Haitian communities. This weekend, Revolus will flex her advocacy muscles in a new way, after being asked to attend the Haitian Ladies...
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
The Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver is a life saver
The beauty of this program is that it really incentivizes people who want to serve their community by working in public service.
CT child care workers will get $1,000 bonuses, Lamont announces
Legislators say they approved $70 million for ongoing raises for 'long-term change,' not for one-time payments to child care workers.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
New Haven announces nearly $17 million budget surplus
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a $16.9 million budget surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, means residents can expect taxes to not go up and services they depend on, from public works to public safety, to be there. “Big picture is it’s good news...
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Waterbury, Manchester, Rockville hospitals in agreement
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) announced it had signed an agreement to acquire three hospitals across the state and two other medical services in Connecticut. Yale made the announcement Thursday morning, saying they have signed an agreement to acquire Connecticut Health Systems from...
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers
Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers. On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven. Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip...
Area people of note, Oct. 8, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. * Brother Knights and 4th degree Honor Guard celebrated at St Barnabas Church in North Haven on Aug. 13, along with Fr. Santiago, and Deacon Steve and Deacon Ronnie, the First Feast of Blessed Michael McGivney, founder of The Knights of Columbus. The founder of the Knights of Columbus, Blessed Father Michael J. McGivney was a central figure in the growth of Catholicism in America, and he remains a model today. His example of charity, evangelization and empowerment of the laity continues to bear fruit and guide Knights of Columbus around the world. Blessed McGivney was beatified on October 31, 2020 and we pray for his canonization.
