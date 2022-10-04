Read full article on original website
DeSantis gives update on recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Nokomis this afternoon, joined by several state officials.
Mysuncoast.com
103 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian, 4th death reported in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 103 deaths statewide, ABC News reports. This count includes an additional death in Sarasota County, but there’s no additional information at this time on the exact cause of death. Lee County has the most...
floridapolitics.com
Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties
Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
Longboat Observer
Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror
Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
‘Until further notice:’ Five districts still closed after Ian, disrupting FL’s education system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Southwest Charlotte County, there are 10 elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools. But no students or staff are in them because of Hurricane Ian. Likewise, DeSoto County, with just seven schools, also are closed. Same goes for Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. In all, the Florida Department of Education has reported […] The post ‘Until further notice:’ Five districts still closed after Ian, disrupting FL’s education system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
usf.edu
A North Port resident's experience with a roofer shows the need to watch for potential scams
As residents in Southwest Florida start their slow recovery following Hurricane Ian, they also need to be wary of scammers looking to take financial advantage. Following the storm, North Port resident Alicia Accardi said she's dealing with roof and water damage, along with mold issues in her home. A day...
click orlando
Insurance companies, FEMA helping hurricane victims in Port Charlotte
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Insurance agents from State Farm to Citizens Insurance are operating makeshift tent offices in a mall parking lot in Port Charlotte, Florida, to help people get funds, food and supplies. Deb Franklin, a veteran insurance-industry expert and CEO of We Insure, told News 6 the...
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
recordpatriot.com
Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks
Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte deputy stabbed by juvenile in Babcock Ranch; will recover
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said one of his deputies was injured early Thursday morning as he patrolled the area of Babcock Ranch. Prummell said the deputy found a juvenile prowling near a restaurant and when he questioned the child, the two got into an altercation. The sheriff’s office did...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
5 counties still have schools closed after Hurricane Ian, recovery efforts underway
As Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Ian, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. gave an update on where things stand for state schools.
WATCH: Ian Recovery in Manatee
Virtually all power expected back in Manatee by Wednesday night
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Hidden River woman destroyed by Myakka River floodwaters
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Family and friends of Susan Kucia doing what they can to help during these tough times. ”The water is out of it, but it looks like a tornado went through it and mixed everything up,” said Mike Nevius, a family friend. Nevius and his...
WESH
Florida homeowners assess hurricane damage in neighborhood
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New images continue showing the scope of the damage along Florida's Gulf Coast. A lot of the homeowners in a Sarasota County neighborhood evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit, so they haven't even gotten a chance to see what the storm left behind. There's siding pulled...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Food flight
Criminal mischief: An Uber driver reported to police that two men in a vehicle blocked his path, in an apparent case of case of road rage, and caused significant damage to his windshield. The victim reported he stopped outside of an establishment to pick up a client when the driver of another vehicle would not move from in front of him or let him pass. The Uber driver confronted the driver of the suspect vehicle, and reported as he was returning to his car two men exited the suspect vehicle and began to punch his windshield.
