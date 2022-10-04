ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Hurricane Ian power outages largely limited to four counties

Problems remain in Lee, Sarasota, Charlotte and DeSoto counties. Less than 2% of Floridians remain without power nine days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. As of early morning on Oct. 6, only four counties still have greater than 5% of customers without electricity. The vast majority of...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Hurricane Ian gave Myakka family 12 hours of terror

Ashlee Middleton had no idea evacuating from her home near Siesta Drive in Sarasota and sheltering at her parents’ house in Myakka City during Hurricane Ian would lead to the most stressful 12 hours of her life. She didn’t know Hurricane Ian had its eye on the home of...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Florida State
North Port, FL
Lee County, FL
Lee County, FL
Florida Government
Florida Phoenix

‘Until further notice:’ Five districts still closed after Ian, disrupting FL’s education system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In Southwest Charlotte County, there are 10 elementary schools, four middle schools and three high schools. But no students or staff are in them because of Hurricane Ian. Likewise, DeSoto County, with just seven schools, also are closed. Same goes for Hardee, Lee and Sarasota counties. In all, the Florida Department of Education has reported […] The post ‘Until further notice:’ Five districts still closed after Ian, disrupting FL’s education system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
#Hurricanes#Fl#Hurricane Ian#Fdle#Hillsborough
WJHG-TV

Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
PLACIDA, FL
recordpatriot.com

Florida's waterways contaminated post-Ian, posing health risks

Sewage pipelines overflowed into waterways. Toppled port-a-potties spilled into floodwaters. Gasoline and motor oil leaked out from partially submerged cars and trucks. Downed trees have started decomposing on waterlogged roads. Dave Tomasko, director of the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, described several scenes such as these as he visited the city...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida homeowners assess hurricane damage in neighborhood

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — New images continue showing the scope of the damage along Florida's Gulf Coast. A lot of the homeowners in a Sarasota County neighborhood evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit, so they haven't even gotten a chance to see what the storm left behind. There's siding pulled...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota Cops Corner: Food flight

Criminal mischief: An Uber driver reported to police that two men in a vehicle blocked his path, in an apparent case of case of road rage, and caused significant damage to his windshield. The victim reported he stopped outside of an establishment to pick up a client when the driver of another vehicle would not move from in front of him or let him pass. The Uber driver confronted the driver of the suspect vehicle, and reported as he was returning to his car two men exited the suspect vehicle and began to punch his windshield.
SARASOTA, FL

