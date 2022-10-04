Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
27-year-old woman accosted on NYC subway train in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 27-year-old woman was forcibly grabbed and groped aboard a New...
6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go
The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
NYC Council members’ proposed migrant solution includes 10 ‘large-scale’ Manhattan hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Council members released a plan of their own regarding the city’s influx of asylum seekers on Wednesday, and it doesn’t include tent cities or cruise ships on Staten Island. Instead, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala...
untappedcities.com
A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn
Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
Eater
Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location
All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
hudsoncountyview.com
Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America
Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Brooklyn man gets 18 months for cutting NYPD anti-lock brakes
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was given an 18-month sentence on Wednesday following a conviction related to cutting the brake-line of an NYPD cruiser. 26-year-old Jeremy Trapp was sentenced to 18 months by Judge William Kuntz after he crawled under an NYPD van that was parked near Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street in Sunset Park on July 17, 2020 and severed the anti-lock brakes.
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
jerseydigs.com
Rare to Market Oversized One Bedroom with Private Terrace Listed in Downtown Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Scott Waldman of Compass. Want a listing featured? Contact us, [email protected]. If your dream home features copious natural daylight and a private terrace, this beautiful residence in a highly desirable Jersey City location is waiting for you. The thirteenth-floor residence offers a...
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.
A group of six females dressed in neon green has been the recent topic of conversation and fear in New York City recently. On Sunday at approximately 2 a.m., according to news reports, this group of females allegedly assaulted and robbed two teenage girls.
Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Man stabbed at Times Square station in another incident of subway violence
There was another incident of subway crime Tuesday night as the MTA tries to sway commuters back to the system.
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
Woman, 58, jumps to death from window of Upper Manhattan building: officials
A woman died after she jumped from the window of an Upper Manhattan building early Wednesday, authorities said.
DSNY: Battery eyed as possible cause for ‘small fire’ in Sanitation truck
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in a Sanitation truck in New Brighton on Thursday morning. A lithium battery is being looked at as a potential cause of the fire, according to a spokeswoman the city Sanitation Department.
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop stages quiet Staten Island opening, but the line’s out the door | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Step into the waiting area of new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop and feel the energy. No, really — there’s an audible buzz in the midst of the new West Brighton place, a restaurant in the spirit of an “Automat” format. >> A...
bkreader.com
Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York
Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
