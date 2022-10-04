ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

6 Of The World's 50 Best Bars Are In New York & You Don't Need To Drive A Lamborghini To Go

The list for "The World's 50 Best Bars" came out for 2022 and New York landed six spots in the U.S., with two establishments in the top 10. The rank is measured by Drink Writers, Cocktail Experts, Bartenders and Bar Owners. They must have been to the location they cast a vote for at least once, and they are allowed to submit seven votes — four in their own region, three in another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
untappedcities.com

A Guide to the Mansions of Victorian Flatbush in Brooklyn

Once home to acres of colonial Dutch farmland, Flatbush is now an area of Brooklyn known for boasting some of the most magnificent and diverse architecture in New York City. Flatbush’s architectural splendor can be attributed to the development boom it experienced in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. At that time, a slew of real estate developers bought up farmland in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn and constructed residential suburban neighborhoods. This boom was spurred by many factors, including new transportation lines that connected the borough to Manhattan, the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge in 1883, and the opening of Prospect Park in 1867.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Wildly Popular Florentine Sandwich Shop Is Opening Another Manhattan Location

All’Antico Vinaio is on the move. The famed Florentine sandwich spot, a tourist magnet in Italy and apparently in Manhattan, where it touched down to massive lines last year, is expanding with a second location at 225 Sullivan Street, near West Third Street, in Greenwich Village. The new outpost opens Tuesday, October 4, according to its website.
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America

Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn man gets 18 months for cutting NYPD anti-lock brakes

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A 26-year-old man from Brooklyn was given an 18-month sentence on Wednesday following a conviction related to cutting the brake-line of an NYPD cruiser. 26-year-old Jeremy Trapp was sentenced to 18 months by Judge William Kuntz after he crawled under an NYPD van that was parked near Fourth Avenue and 42nd Street in Sunset Park on July 17, 2020 and severed the anti-lock brakes.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Amazon suspends at least 50 Staten Island workers after protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has suspended at least 50 warehouse employees who refused to work their shifts following a trash compactor fire at one of its New York facilities, according to union organizers. The company suspended the workers, with pay, on Tuesday, a day after the fire disrupted operations at the Staten Island warehouse […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
bkreader.com

Governor Hochul Provides Latest COVID-19 Updates for New York

Governor Kathy Hochul provided updates on New York’s progress in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included recent deaths reported from this past weekend. Between Saturday, Oct. 1, and Monday, Oct. 3, seven new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in King’s County. The seven reported deaths were...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

