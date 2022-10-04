ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunbridge, OH

bgindependentmedia.org

With more than 14,000 electric customers, BG celebrates Public Power Week

Bowling Green is celebrating Public Power Week (#PublicPowerWeek), Oct. 2-8, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric utilities that collectively provide electricity to 49 million Americans. “Public power puts the people of Bowling Green first, and Public Power Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Some West Wooster trees on the chopping block for utilities upgrade

Some of the majestic maples that adorned the historic strip of West Wooster Street went on the chopping block recently to enable the city to update aging utilities. The loss of the trees caused alarm for some members of the city’s tree commission. But Bowling Green Public Services Director Joe Fawcett said the city made efforts to limit the loss.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Teresa Fedor eyes public school funding in race for state school board

The State Board of Education election in November is an important race, despite that many people don’t understand the board’s role. Ohio Sen. Teresa Fedor is one of two candidates for the state school board’s District 2, which encompasses Wood County, as well as Erie, Huron, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa counties. Her opponent on the nonpartisan ballot is Sarah McGervey of Avon Lake.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BGSU gets grant to continue Safe Communities program

For the ninth year in a row, Bowling Green State University has received a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office to continue the Safe Communities of Wood County program through Sept. 30, 2023. This year’s grant totals $46,200, including a $4,200 increase for interactive teen programming in area schools.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Dunbridge, OH
Local
Ohio Business
bgindependentmedia.org

Wood County CASA attends state conference

In September, Wood County CASA attended the 2022 Celebrate Kids Conference in Columbus. This conference provided a wide variety of educational sessions to help the Court Appointed Special Advocates serve the children in Wood County.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Isabella Espinosa named BGHS and Exchange Club student of the month

The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School have announced that Isabella Espinosa is the October 2022 Student of the Month. Isabella is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 28, 2023. She is the daughter of Angel and Laura Espinosa. Isabella’s school...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Falcon Food Pantry addresses food insecurity on campus

An open house celebration of the Falcon Food Pantry will take place Friday, Oct. 14 at its home in room 109 in Central Hall on the BGSU campus. The food pantry opened at the end of January, and “it’s been bananas” since, said founder and director Shannon Orr.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Volunteers needed for BG Holiday Parade

The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade Project Team is looking fo volunteers for the upcoming Holiday Parade. The 2022 Annual Bowling Green Community Holiday Parade will be stepping off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, and expected to reach the Four Corners in Downtown Bowling Green approximately 10 a.m.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BGSU aims to have 100% voter participation

Ahead of November’s election, Bowling Green State University is committing to achieving 100% student voter registration and participation by joining the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge Presidents’ Commitment. The University is one of only six public, four-year universities in Ohio participating in the challenge, which began in 2022.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

‘Ohio Innocence Tour’ bringing anti-death penalty message to Toledo

On October 12 at 6 p.m., the #NoDeathPenaltyOH coalition will be hosting the “Ohio Innocence Tour” featuring people who have been sentenced to death for crimes they did not commit. The tour will be stopping in five Ohio cities, including Toledo (more details below). 11 people have been...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Parks foundation to host first BG Brewfest: Battle of the Brews

The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation has announced a new event called BG Brewfest: Battle of the Brews. This fundraiser will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 7-10 p.m., at the Veterans Building in City Park. All four Bowling Green breweries – Aistear, Arlyn’s Good Beer, Brewing Green,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Crash kills 82-year-old BG woman

An 82-year-old Bowling Green woman has died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash Thursday (Oct. 6). Sally Davenport died today (Oct. 7) after being transported to the hospital with injuries sustained in the crash. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office the two-vehicle crash occurred at 1:06...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Sheriff urges caution during deer collision season

Mark Wasylyshyn, Sheriff, is reminding all drivers that November is the month with the highest number of vehicle /deer crashes in Wood County. October and December are second highest. 2021 we handled a total of 226 vehicle/deer crashes. October of 2021 we handled 25 vehicle/deer crashes. November of 2021 we...
WOOD COUNTY, OH

