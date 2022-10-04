ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

City completes Wilton Avenue tree installation, plans more

NORWALK, Conn. — Wilton Avenue residents celebrated Monday alongside City leaders in a party thrown by a neighbor, happy that the City’s tree planting project has come down his road. Vasilios Kiriakidis, who owns Pontos Taverna, said the block party idea started when James Travers, Director of Transportation,...
Hyatt Regency Greenwich Hotel in Greenwich, Connecticut Sold

An investment fund managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC yesterday announced the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Greenwich, a 373-key hotel located in Greenwich, Connecticut, one of the most affluent communities in the United States and a top commuter market to New York City. The hotel, which is the largest and only branded full-service hotel in Greenwich, is conveniently situated in a highly trafficked area and benefits from numerous demand generators.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
Simmons Withdraws Housing Plan for Glenbrook Community Center

STAMFORD – Five hours before what would have been another contentious vote to sell a city-owned community center to an affordable housing developer, Mayor Caroline Simmons Monday withdrew her proposal. The mayor’s move followed three months of battling with city representatives who claimed she has failed to recognize the...
Creepy Connecticut: Haunting Snapshots of Newtown’s Abandoned Asylum Fairfield Hills

Halloween is approaching fast and I'm ready for it. It's amazing, we have an entire holiday that is based around fear and our attraction to it. We strip away our insulation from macabre, disturbing or gruesome thoughts. Instead, we lean in and intentionally give ourselves a good scare. If you live in the Greater Danbury area, you already know which place conjures the scariest thoughts, it's infamous here. Fairfield Hills in Newtown, CT is easily one of the scariest places around.
Norwalk Declares Water Emergency Due to Drought

The mayor of Norwalk is declaring a water emergency for the city, effective Friday, because of drought conditions. Mayor Harry Rilling said in a news release that he is issuing mandatory water conservation measures “to prevent a much larger water crisis.”. The city said Norwalk has had historically low...
Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse project

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Town officials in Cromwell voted against a controversial warehouse district Wednesday evening. Residents of the town had expressed concern about the location of the proposed facility. The warehouse was proposed to be built off Greer Street, not far from Cromwell Middle School. Developers of the site...
Norwalk’s Haunted History Brought to Life at “A Haunting at Mill Hill”

NORWALK, CT – As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play… Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the Norwalk Historical Society’s 12th season of “A Haunting at Mill Hill”. New this year will be Extended Tours at all 9:30pm tour times where in addition to the graveyard tour, guests will visit two sites with a direct connection to the spirits who will visit from beyond the grave. The organization thanks their generous Gold Level Sponsor: Collins Funeral Home.
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend

Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints

DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
WATERBURY, CT

