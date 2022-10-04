Read full article on original website
Wayne County’s Jason Perkins Named MS Football Coach of the year
Congratulations to Jason Perkins, Wayne County Middle School Football Coach as he has been named the coach of the year for the Cumberland Valley Conference. The 7th grade State Tournament starts tomorrow with Wayne County vs North Laurel at home in a play-in game. Kickoff is set for 11:00a.m. The winner will play the winner of Whitley County and Clay County next week in the first round.
Registration Now open for Annual Christmas Parade
The big announcement is finally here! It’s time to start planning for our 51st-Annual Monticello-Wayne County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. Our theme this year is: A MAGICAL CHRISTMAS. Registration is now open. Please fill out the appropriate form below:. Float Registration:. Non-Float Registration:. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please...
One arrest Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrest. Hartman W. Godsey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County District Court Complaint Warrant of Arrest for criminal trespassing-2nd degree. Godsey was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.
