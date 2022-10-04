Congratulations to Jason Perkins, Wayne County Middle School Football Coach as he has been named the coach of the year for the Cumberland Valley Conference. The 7th grade State Tournament starts tomorrow with Wayne County vs North Laurel at home in a play-in game. Kickoff is set for 11:00a.m. The winner will play the winner of Whitley County and Clay County next week in the first round.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO