PennLive.com

Baltimore man charged with shooting 2 squeegee workers

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts in a May double shooting that injured two squeegee workers who had been cleaning windshields at intersections for money, according to court documents. The incident is the latest example of violence involving the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Maryland Man Sentenced for Selling Fentanyl That Killed Mother of 3

A Maryland man was sentenced to 9-and-a-half years in federal prison for selling a 34-year-old Montgomery County woman the dose of fentanyl that killed her. Debbie Coldsmith left the federal courthouse in Greenbelt surrounded by a group of Maryland mothers who have lost children to overdoses – most from fentanyl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Suspect Brandishing Homemade Handgun In Maryland On The Loose After Shooting Incident: Police

Police say that a shooting suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly pointing his gun at officers before dropping his weapon and fleeing the scene. Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a reported shooting in the 12900 block of Twinbrook Parkway, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA

20-year-old Frederick man sentenced to life in prison for murder, possession of explosives

A 20-year-old Frederick man was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for shooting and killing his teen classmate in 2021. Judge Julie Solt sentenced Joshua Eckenrode to a life sentence with all but 40 years suspended in the Division of Corrections on one count of first-degree murder and a consecutive suspended 51-year sentence on a multiple-count indictment of possession of a destructive device, possession of explosives without a license, and related weapons charges.
FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Report details mistreatment of shooting victims, families by Baltimore police

A Baltimore City Council committee hearing focused on a report detailing gaps in services for shooting victims and their families. The report is a scathing review of the system. Victims complain police treat them like criminals and they feel trapped in a recurring cycle of dysfunction. The police and City Hall have attempted to respond positively with a pledge to make changes.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on BPD districts, crime, water, ARPA

We begin the hour today with Midday with the Mayor, and another of Tom's monthly conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott about key issues facing the city and residents of Charm City. Among the topics on the agenda today: the city's new police districts; some progress in reducing gun...
BALTIMORE, MD
WLOS.com

VIDEO: Brazen thefts of ATMs in stores on the rise

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three thieves were caught on camera prying open the front door of a Baltimore convenience store. They walk in, grab the ATM and carry it out the door and into the back of a convertible. There have been a string of ATM thefts in Baltimore in...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Tattoo Parlors in Maryland

MARYLAND - Maryland is home to many tattoo parlors if you are in the market for a new tattoo. From piercing to tattoos, there is a place for you. There are plenty of options if you're looking for a Baltimore tattoo parlor. One Shot Studio, a Baltimore tattoo studio, works with your own design or works from their portfolio. Red Octopus Tattoo has several locations throughout Maryland and offers a 10 percent military discount. The studio also accepts walk-ins and features an impressive roster of artists.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

After quiet start to October, Baltimore rocked by violent 24 hours

BALTIMORE -- After a quiet start to October in Baltimore, a violent 24 hours rocks the city. Since Tuesday, there's been several shootings and at least one murder.Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue that left one person dead. On Wednesday about 1:54 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area. When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, a victim suffering from gunshot wounds was already deceased, police said.Two other victims who had been shot later walked into an area hospital for treatment, police said.The block has experienced violence before....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Monthlong Investigation Into Crack, Cocaine Sales In Maryland Leads To Drug Bust: Sheriff

An alleged drug dealer in Maryland is being held without bail following a monthlong investigation into the distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine in St. Mary's County. Lexington Park resident Colin Dion Cutchember, 44, is facing multiple charges after being arrested by members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office, authorities announced on Friday, Oct. 7.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police identify 2 two men killed in separate shootings Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police have identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Wednesday. Police said Garcia Stevenson, 43, was fatally wounded in a triple shooting just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue in West Baltimore's Mosher section. The two other victims -- a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- are expected to recover from their injuries.
BALTIMORE, MD
