BALTIMORE -- After a quiet start to October in Baltimore, a violent 24 hours rocks the city. Since Tuesday, there's been several shootings and at least one murder.Baltimore City police are investigating a triple shooting on the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue that left one person dead. On Wednesday about 1:54 a.m., officers heard gunshots in the area. When they arrived at the scene of the shooting, a victim suffering from gunshot wounds was already deceased, police said.Two other victims who had been shot later walked into an area hospital for treatment, police said.The block has experienced violence before....

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO