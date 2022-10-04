The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released the Medicare Advantage and Part D Star Ratings for 2023. In all, 57 contracts earned five stars, down significantly from 74 last year. There were 67 contracts that earned 4.5 stars (down from 96 last year); 136 that earned four stars (compared to 152); 116 that earned 3.5 stars (compared to 122); and 90 that earned three stars, up from 25 last year.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO