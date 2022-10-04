Read full article on original website
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS seeks comment on first healthcare provider directory
CMS is seeking public input on a relatively new concept for the agency: a directory containing information on healthcare providers and services, dubbed the "National Directory of Healthcare Providers and Services." A request for information was sent out this week. The agency's view is that healthcare directories can potentially serve...
Most Americans give healthcare affordability a failing grade, Gallup shows
Most Americans give healthcare affordability in the U.S. a failing grade, and a plurality gives failing marks to the healthcare system as a whole, according to the latest results from a Gallup poll, conducted in partnership with West Health. Three-quarters of respondents – representing more than 190 million Americans –...
See the list: Fewer plans earned 5 stars in 2023 MA star ratings
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released the Medicare Advantage and Part D Star Ratings for 2023. In all, 57 contracts earned five stars, down significantly from 74 last year. There were 67 contracts that earned 4.5 stars (down from 96 last year); 136 that earned four stars (compared to 152); 116 that earned 3.5 stars (compared to 122); and 90 that earned three stars, up from 25 last year.
