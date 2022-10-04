Read full article on original website
Garden & Gun
A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian
As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
Mysuncoast.com
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
Hurricane Julia expected to form over Caribbean this weekend
Tropical Storm Julia is expected to form Friday and will likely become a hurricane over the southern Caribbean this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said.
Bradenton, October 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida. Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next...
Longboat Observer
Dry Dock Waterfront Grill serves up a family recipe
Michelle Rogers started working at Dry Dock Waterfront Grill when she was 21 years old. She’s 35 now, has no plans to leave — and is not alone. “This restaurant is special,” she said. “It’s great having a place where you can come (to work), and it feels like it's home.”
News4Jax.com
The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival
St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
CBS News
Florida solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
FORT MYERS - Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast.
WINKNEWS.com
A look at WINK News after Ian
WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Cars & Coffee Is Bridging the Generation Gap
Whether you drive a Ford Focus or a Ferrari, fill your trunk with donations and head to the the West District at UTC on Saturday, Oct. 8, for Sarasota Cars & Coffee. The October event will collect essential items and monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Cars &...
Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights
SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?
The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!
observernews.net
LOOSE ENDS: Hurricane Ian leaves Pine Island shattered
Hardly anyone in Florida remained untouched by Hurricane Ian last week. The huge storm ravaged southwest Florida, mercilessly engulfing our barrier islands and the Ft. Myers area before turning and heading north across the state. What’s truly sobering was its last-minute turn, which kept its raging winds and storm surge...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
North Port road destroyed by Hurricane Ian, neighborhood impacted
Some people in North Port are finding it challenging to get out of their neighborhood after a road crumbled during the storm.
wuft.org
Early reports emerge of stunning damage on Florida’s iconic Sanibel Island, still severed from mainland by bridge collapse
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A cement-like mixture of sand, muck and oil cloaks everything on Sanibel Island, one of two barrier islands renowned for their sandy beaches and seashells where Hurricane Ian particularly focused its fury. The mixture smeared across Carolyn Bradbury Schwartz’s face and filled her boots as...
