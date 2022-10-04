ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Garden & Gun

A Frantic Race to Survive the Surge of Ian

As Hurricane Ian gathered strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Sean Casey had a decision to make. The thirty-year-old, who works in sales for a tech company, lives in Tampa, which was initially forecast to be the focal point of Ian’s powerful landfall. “I was going to stay home,” Casey says. “But I had a lot of emotionally charged and caring family members begging me to get out.”
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
VENICE, FL
Sports
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bradenton, October 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Bradenton, October 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Palmetto HS basketball team will have a game with Bayshore High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

Dry Dock Waterfront Grill serves up a family recipe

Michelle Rogers started working at Dry Dock Waterfront Grill when she was 21 years old. She’s 35 now, has no plans to leave — and is not alone. “This restaurant is special,” she said. “It’s great having a place where you can come (to work), and it feels like it's home.”
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
News4Jax.com

The raw power of Hurricane Ian’s winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida as a major hurricane, producing winds rarely seen anywhere on Earth. At landfall, maximum sustained winds were at 150 mph, making Ian just shy of a Category 5 major hurricane. Hurricane Hunters inside Ian before landfall recorded winds over 150 mph,...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota City Commission OKs St. Armands winter festival

St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot holiday tree this year, and now it will have a six-week winter festival to accompany it. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Sarasota City Commission approved by a 4-1 vote authorizing the city staff to approve a special-use permit to Tom Leonard and Ride Entertainment to hold the festival in the five-acre park inside the circle.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

A look at WINK News after Ian

WINK News evacuated its building early on Sept. 29 after Ian’s storm surge drenched the studio with about 4 feet of water. The studio, the lowest point in the building was the hardest hit, but floodwaters spread from room to room. The team began broadcasting from the transmitter site...
FORT MYERS, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Cars & Coffee Is Bridging the Generation Gap

Whether you drive a Ford Focus or a Ferrari, fill your trunk with donations and head to the the West District at UTC on Saturday, Oct. 8, for Sarasota Cars & Coffee. The October event will collect essential items and monetary donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Cars &...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Former USF star leading Seminole football to new heights

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Auggie Sanchez is synonymous with Tampa Bay area football. He was an all-state defender at Northeast High School before becoming a three-time all-conference linebacker at USF. He left the Bulls program as the leader in career tackles. The 27-year-old reached those accolades by priding himself on...
SEMINOLE, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia

Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
SuncoastPost

Did You See the Glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, FL Last Night?

The glow at the Swordfish Grill & Tiki in Cortez, Florida was unmistakable last night. Not only was the moon glowing, but there was a glow on everyone’s face who attended the annual “Giving Back” event. There was talk that the event would be cancelled because of Hurricane Ian, but that quickly changed. We felt that it would be good for the soul to get everyone together since the last 2 years events were cancelled due to Covid19. I figured that attendance would be low and the donations would also suffer. I couldn’t be more wrong on both!
CORTEZ, FL
observernews.net

LOOSE ENDS: Hurricane Ian leaves Pine Island shattered

Hardly anyone in Florida remained untouched by Hurricane Ian last week. The huge storm ravaged southwest Florida, mercilessly engulfing our barrier islands and the Ft. Myers area before turning and heading north across the state. What’s truly sobering was its last-minute turn, which kept its raging winds and storm surge...
FLORIDA STATE
wastetodaymagazine.com

Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
FLORIDA STATE

