Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?

Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
Fit For an Autopsy Brings Deathcore Back to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom

American Deathcore band Fit for an Autopsy will perform at Lubbock's Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on Monday, October 17th. Fit for an Autopsy will be supported by local acts Bastion, World War, and Victis. Advance tickets are $18.50 and are available at Ralph's Records online or in store at 3322 82nd Street, online through Stubwire (for a little more) or at the door (likely the most expensive of the three).
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch

If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold

Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
An Open Letter to Irresponsible Lubbock Neighbors

No matter where you live, unless you buy a massive piece of property in the middle of nowhere, you'll have neighbors. Having neighbors can be a great thing that makes you lifelong friends, or it can lead to you meeting your new mortal enemies. Unfortunately, most people have some sort...
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling

The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door

I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said

I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
