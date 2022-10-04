Read full article on original website
Will We Be Seeing This Fall Photo Trend Reappear in Lubbock?
Not only is fall finally here, but it's officially spooky season. That means the weather is cooling off, the decorations are going up, and people are preparing their Halloween costumes. Alongside all of this fun, I'm a strong believer that fall is the best time to get out and have...
Are Terrified Lubbock Citizens Literally Being Eaten Alive?
Yeah, blame these guys, even though they are TOTALLY INNOCENT! WHAT DID THOSE POOR ZOMBIES EVER DO TO YOU???. Even during this Halloween season, there is an evil lurking in Lubbock that has turned all of us into it's delicious prey and is ready to pounce again at the first chance it gets.
I Really Miss Hanging Out at Daybreak Coffee Roasters in Lubbock
When I was 16, the coolest job you could possibly get in Lubbock was as a barista at a coffee shop. I had, of course, zero experience. I applied all over town at various places until I finally came across Daybreak Coffee Roasters. The application was different from all of...
Lubbock, Let’s Make 2022 the Biggest Pumpkin Trail Ever
Long ago, before my time at the radio, I worked for the Garden & Arts Center (4215 University Ave), an amazing and lovely facility run by the City of Lubbock that hosts art classes, events and weddings. It was during my time there that we had the first Pumpkin Trail ever.
Apparently, Lubbock, Texas Is a Great Place to Retire…If You’re Broke
I read one of those fluffy top 5 articles, but it actually it made me really sad. It's called the Best 5 Southern Cities to Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month. I feel the same way I did after I watched Bridge to Terabithia, thinking it would be a fun movie to watch with kids. Spoiler: it's not very fun at all.
Gallery: The Tallest Building In Lubbock Has Some Pretty Cool Apartments
I've been on the search for a new place to live in Lubbock. I recently realized that it was kind of stupid to pay for a 3-bedroom/2-bathroom rental home when it's pretty much just me and a couple of cats. I'd like to eventually buy a house, and throwing away money on a big rental isn't getting me there any faster.
Fit For an Autopsy Brings Deathcore Back to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom
American Deathcore band Fit for an Autopsy will perform at Lubbock's Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on Monday, October 17th. Fit for an Autopsy will be supported by local acts Bastion, World War, and Victis. Advance tickets are $18.50 and are available at Ralph's Records online or in store at 3322 82nd Street, online through Stubwire (for a little more) or at the door (likely the most expensive of the three).
7 Places Around Lubbock to Go to a Pumpkin Patch
If you're looking for the perfect pumpkin for decorating, carving or eating, you've come to the right place. We're talking about seven different places to see pumpkins around the Lubbock area. Some are just pumpkin patches, and some have other great offerings. We've got the names, locations and when they're...
Toasted Yolk Sets Grand Opening in Lubbock at Old Panera Bread Location
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
Hocus Pocus 2 Put On Blast For Possible Black Magic Spells!
I'm going to give most of you religious people a pass on this. I fully realize that the person we're about to discuss is a bit more extreme than most, but still, are we really discussing witches and spells in 2022?. If mankind can get past a few speedbumps here...
1 dog, 1 cat deceased in house fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2500 block of 36th Street on Thursday. LFR said one cat and one dog were lost in the fire.
Lubbock’s REAL Haunted House Has Been Sold
Did you know there's a real haunted house in Lubbock?. When you're leaving Lubbock on Woodrow Road, have you ever noticed a really nice house off to the right by itself? Its located at 512 Woodrow Road. It's been there for a long time, but we've never seen anyone actually living there.
‘I can depend on myself,’ West Texas felon puts past in the rearview mirror and searches for a career
Many who’ve just gotten out of prison struggle to find a job. Johnny Rey was just 17 years old when he was accused and later convicted of murder. He decided to use his time wisely in jail, getting his GED.
An Open Letter to Irresponsible Lubbock Neighbors
No matter where you live, unless you buy a massive piece of property in the middle of nowhere, you'll have neighbors. Having neighbors can be a great thing that makes you lifelong friends, or it can lead to you meeting your new mortal enemies. Unfortunately, most people have some sort...
New Lubbock Park Plans Are Great, But Baffling
The city has finally unveiled a 20-year master plan for its parks. I'm so pleased that Lubbock is investing in its parks. I do believe that these improvements should take place a little quicker than the next 20 years, but for now, we'll take it. The short version is that...
A Reflection On the Lubbock Fire Next Door
I'm sure most of Lubbock has heard about the two-alarm fire that happened at the Boulder Creek Apartments Monday (October 3rd, 2022). What you may not know is that these apartments are directly next to the radio station. We were never in any peril whatsoever here at the station, but...
This Is Your Sign to Adopt Another Pet From the Lubbock Animal Shelter
If you've been on the fence about whether or not you can handle another pet, consider this is your sign. You totally can! The Lubbock Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is full of wonderful pets that would love to join the party at your house. I have an 11-year-old cat...
Owner of Aqua Kingz in Lubbock Arrested for Theft Out of Denton County
The owner of Aqua Kingz, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock, was arrested on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 for theft. KAMC News reports that 37-year-old Roderick Jeffrey was arrested for theft between $2,500 and $30,000. The charge came from Denton County. The business was actually accused of taking...
13 Things That Banner Over Lubbock Could’ve Said
I can't believe this was ever a thing. A week ago, someone decided to fly a banner on the back of a plane over Jones AT&T Stadium during the Texas Tech-Texas game. It was either a very poorly designed banner, or many people didn't get to take proper note of what it said.
Lubbock Restaurant Offers a Limited-Time Pennywise Cocktail
Calling all Halloween lovers in Lubbock, this new cocktail is for you. I heard the awesome news that a local restaurant was offering a limited-time cocktail so I had to check it out for you guys. I'm happy to say it lives up to the hype. If you're looking for...
