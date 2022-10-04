The Grange Hall was built by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in 1859 and used for 137 years for the annual Agricultural Fair and Livestock Show. In 1993, West Tisbury purchased the structure for $300,000 after the Ag Fair moved to a new facility. In 1997, with the unified support of town leaders and residents, the Vineyard Preservation Trust purchased the Grange for $300,000.

WEST TISBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO