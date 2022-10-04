Read full article on original website
Walking the Songlines of the Vineyard
Martha’s Vineyard is remarkable for its intimate communities. Think of the Camp Ground, the Highlands, East and West Chop and my community, Harthaven. If we are lucky enough to live in such places, the landscape contains deep memories of friends and family — and their spirits. So-called “primitive”...
Lagoon Pond Neighbors Oppose Marina Expansion
In a wide-ranging meeting Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission listened to public comment and continued hearings on a slate of proposed projects, including the Safe Harbor Marinas expansion plan, an old house demolition, Navigator Homes and the Stillpoint educational nonprofit. The meeting began with more than half a dozen...
Giving Voice to the Future Of the Grange Hall
The Grange Hall was built by the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in 1859 and used for 137 years for the annual Agricultural Fair and Livestock Show. In 1993, West Tisbury purchased the structure for $300,000 after the Ag Fair moved to a new facility. In 1997, with the unified support of town leaders and residents, the Vineyard Preservation Trust purchased the Grange for $300,000.
As Season Shifts, Fuel Assistance Needs Increase
With the home heating season about to begin, Martha’s Vineyard social service providers and others are mobilizing to prepare for what they expect will be heavy demand for financial assistance this winter, as energy costs rise, worries about inflation loom and year-round Islanders feel the strain on their household budgets.
Cape Light Compact
Energy efficiency is good for the environment and the electricity bill. Next week, Cape Light Compact is offering a workshop for local businesses about how to save money through the compact’s energy efficiency programs. The event is co-sponsored by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber of Commerce, and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission.
MVC Sued Over Denial of West Chop House Demolition
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission was hit with another lawsuit this week, this time from the owners of a historic West Chop house who had sought unsuccessfully for permission to demolish and rebuild it. In a complaint filed Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Dukes County Superior Court, Brian T. and Susannah...
