Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
South Reporter

Marshall County loses great servant

District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
FireRescue1

Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
MEMPHIS, TN
Person
Bernie Sanders
choose901.com

Big River Fitness Festival FREE & Fun For All Ages

It’s a good weekend to get that body moving as the inaugural Big River Fitness Festival debuts in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 8th. Whether you’re looking for a Pilates power-hour, a chance to dance, or self-defense session, you’ve got a whole day to tend to your health and wellness with experts of all kinds.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs

Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
Education
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MEMPHIS, TN

