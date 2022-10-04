Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
MSCS hosts hiring fair for substitute teachers, clerical support, and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring. The district is calling all substitute teachers, nutritional service techs, clerical support, HVAC professionals, and more to join their team. MSCS offers competitive wages and benefits, according to a release from the district. Interested applicants can attend a job fair Oct....
Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
tri-statedefender.com
Mason, TN mayor’s race gets contentious as ‘qualified’ candidate’ fights for place on ballot
Mason, Tennessee has become a political hotspot for more than the nearby highly anticipated Blue Oval City auto plant. In the last week of August, four candidates had qualified to appear on the ballot for mayor this November: the incumbent Emmitt Gooden, Vice Mayor Virginia Rivers, Alderman Eddie Noeman, and Thomas Burrell.
Dozens of research animals found dead at University of Memphis, USDA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis could get hit with a six-figure federal fine. This comes after dozens of research animals were found dead at the University of Memphis, according to the USDA. “No other laboratory in the United States has accumulated as many violations in a single...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
West Memphis mayor responds to claims of misuse of millions in city funds
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis mayor responded to claims suggesting $7 million of taxpayer funds were misused in West Memphis in 2020. Marco McClendon, spoke Thursday morning after the allegations were made. McClendon claimed that the 2020 audit details that the misuse of funds came after the city...
Just 2% of businesses with employees are owned by African-Americans, report finds
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Jeremiah Watson was just an infant, he proudly wore overalls that read “engineer.”. “If I only knew back then what I know now,” he chuckled. Raised in South Memphis and Whitehaven, he had no clue that he would one day launch two businesses as a successful engineer.
South Reporter
Marshall County loses great servant
District 2 supervisor Eddie Dixon earned his wings overnight Tuesday, following injuries from a school bus wreck last week. He spent his last days and hours at the Regional One Health Center in Memphis, Tenn., after his school bus was involved in a wreck Thursday Sept. 29 while dropping off children after school.
FireRescue1
Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
choose901.com
Big River Fitness Festival FREE & Fun For All Ages
It’s a good weekend to get that body moving as the inaugural Big River Fitness Festival debuts in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 8th. Whether you’re looking for a Pilates power-hour, a chance to dance, or self-defense session, you’ve got a whole day to tend to your health and wellness with experts of all kinds.
Shelby County needs more people who qualify and are willing to foster children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County there is a serious need for foster parents. The Department of Children Services said the pandemic increased the number of children needing a home. Right now, there are more than 7,000 children in Tennessee's foster care system, but only 243 approved foster homes....
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
actionnews5.com
Amazon seeking to fill 1,700 positions in Memphis ahead of holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon announced on Thursday that it is hiring 150,000 across the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network, including 3,900 in Tennessee and 1,700 in Memphis. Amazon said a diverse range of roles are now available to applicants from all backgrounds and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
No active shooter at DeSoto Central High School; multiple hoaxes reported across Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police said a report of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School Friday was a hoax. It was one of several hoax calls made across the state, according to the district. Southaven Police responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown...
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmaker says Cleotha Henderson racked up over 50 disciplinary infractions in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State lawmakers revealed Wednesday that Cleotha Henderson racked up dozens of disciplinary infractions during his 20-year prison stay. A joint committee of Tennessee lawmakers grilled the Tennessee Department of Correction for hours today, and the one name that kept coming up was Cleotha Henderson. It was...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs
Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fake active shooter threat causes lockdown at Mississippi school
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — False reports of an active shooter at DeSoto Central High School caused panicked moments for parents and a large police presence Friday afternoon, according to the Southaven Police Department (SPD). SPD said they got a call Friday afternoon saying that 10 people had been shot at...
MFD firefighter under investigation for allegedly making racist Facebook post
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) is investigating a social media post made by one of its firefighters. The Facebook post appeared to be racially motivated and was written by Steven W. Chillis. On Monday, MFD confirmed Chillis has been an employee since March 2020 and said...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
Comments / 0