New oil and gas development in the North Sea is “incompatible” with its climate targets, according to a new report.Exploiting all the reserves on the UK Continental Shelf could lead to thousands of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent being pumped into the atmosphere fuelling global heating, the report ‘Hooked on Hydrocarbons’ by not-for-profit Global Energy Monitor said. The amount of emissions produced would be significantly more than the UK’s legally-binding budget to limit emissions between the years 2023-2037, according to the report, jeopardising the road to net zero. But even if not all the oil and gas...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 HOURS AGO