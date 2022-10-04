ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Phys.org

Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions

Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of planet-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face". Governments around the world have pledged to reduce emissions of methane (CH4)—which...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Month before COP27, host Egypt faces heat over rights, climate action

A month before Egypt hosts the UN climate change conference, Cairo is finalising the list of world leaders coming as it weathers criticism over its human rights and environmental records. Egypt will from November 6 host the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday called for the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models to shift from country-specific financing to addressing global needs such as climate change and the harnessing of more private capital. In prepared remarks...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Japanese foreign minister says Japan has ordered Russian consul to leave by Oct. 10 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi ordered a Russian consul in Sapporo to leave Japan by October 10, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday. Japan’s decision comes after Russia’s FSB security agency said last month it that it had detained a Japanese consul in Vladivostok for suspected espionage and ordered him to leave the country.
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Complete farce’: UN accused of allowing Coca-Cola ‘unchallenged platform’ for ‘greenwashing’ at Cop27

Campaigners have reacted angrily after Coca-Cola has been named as a sponsor of the United Nations’ Cop27 climate summit in Egypt later this year.The vital climate conference, described as the "last chance saloon" for keeping runaway global warming in check, has been accused of providing Coca-Cola with an "unchallenged platform" on the global stage.The firm – one of the world’s biggest plastic polluters, using around 3 million tonnes of plastic packaging a year – has been accused of "greenwashing", and a petition has been launched calling for their removal as a sponsor to the event.Almost 13,000 people have signed the...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

People of colour have been shut out of the climate debate. Social justice is the key to a greener world

“Equity is not an issue for us. We’re here to save the world.”. From 1986 to 1990, I worked in an inner London borough as an environmental policy adviser. I worked on raising awareness of local environmental issues, paying special attention to those affecting the borough’s lower-income residents. There were very few jobs such as this in local government, and I was the only Black person employed in one.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

New oil and gas developments ‘incompatible’ with UK climate targets

New oil and gas development in the North Sea is “incompatible” with its climate targets, according to a new report.Exploiting all the reserves on the UK Continental Shelf could lead to thousands of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent being pumped into the atmosphere fuelling global heating, the report ‘Hooked on Hydrocarbons’ by not-for-profit Global Energy Monitor said. The amount of emissions produced would be significantly more than the UK’s legally-binding budget to limit emissions between the years 2023-2037, according to the report, jeopardising the road to net zero. But even if not all the oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Reaching Sustainable Development With Space Tech For The Sake Of Our Planet’s Future

EOS Data Analytics and Greenpeace organized the webinar about practical applications of satellite imagery analytics for environmental monitoring, social initiatives, and sustainable agriculture. EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, jointly with Greenpeace Global Mapping Hub, held a webinar on leveraging satellite-based technology and advanced imagery...
AGRICULTURE
CNBC

The U.S. is not harvesting as many fish as it could, driving up imports

In 2020, the global fishing industry reached an all-time record of production worth an estimated $406 billion, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. Fish is a key source of protein, making it essential in feeding the growing world population. In the United States, New...
AGRICULTURE
104.1 WIKY

Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

