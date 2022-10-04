Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Scangarello talked how he felt redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron played in his first career start, what went wrong offensively—specifically ...
AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 149
On Oklahoma's 49-0 loss to the Texas Longhorns on Saturday afternoon in Dallas.
South Christian beats FHE for OK gold title
South Christian is the outright OK gold champion after a 4-0 win in the title game on Saturday. They beat Forest Hills Eastern who previously beat GR Catholic Central in a shoot out on Wednesday.
Vermillion girls soccer shows fight but falls to West Central in SDHSAA Class A State semifinals
HARTFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA (KCAU) – The No. 4 seeded Vermillion Tanagers girls soccer team went toe-to-toe with No. 1 seed West Central in the first half of the SDHSAA Class A State semifinals, but the Trojans would eventually shed their goal slump en route to a 4-0 win to move to the A State title […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HN TV: Iowa Players Illinois Postgame Interviews
Hawkeyes Talk After Saturday Night's Game in Champaign
Three Takeaways: Offense Collapses, Injuries Loom Large After 24-14 Loss to South Carolina
The Will Levis-less Wildcats couldn't muster any offense on Saturday night in Lexington, falling to the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-14 at Kroger Field. Here are three takeaways from the lackluster loss: Kentucky Needs Will Levis...Bad Kaiya Sheron did a good job at times against the ...
Comments / 0