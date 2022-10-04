Read full article on original website
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
POLITICO
Potholes on the road to electric cars
The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
CNBC
German minister criticizes U.S. over 'astronomical' natural gas prices
Germany's economy minister has accused the U.S. and other "friendly" gas supplier states of astronomical prices for their supplies. He suggested some gas suppliers were profiting from the fallout from the war in Ukraine which has sent global energy prices soaring. Germany's economy minister accused the U.S. and other "friendly"...
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
Official says White House is 'panicking' over oil prices
The White House has launched a last-ditch effort to dissuade Middle Eastern allies from dramatically cutting oil production at an OPEC+ meeting. CNN’s Alex Marquardt reports.
China's 'espionage plot' at a US weapons and nuclear lab: Damning report says Beijing infiltrated New Mexico facility for DECADES by recruiting top scientists to report back information - and now Republicans demand an investigation
Beijing recruited leading scientists from a top United States nuclear laboratory in a decades-long plot to advance its own military, a damning report has suggested. Now Congressional Republicans have demanded an investigation into the claims at least 162 scientists who worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico returned to China to 'support a variety of domestic research and development programs' between 1987 and 2021.
MSNBC
OPEC+ is teaching the U.S. a lesson it refuses to learn
The OPEC+ alliance announced Wednesday that it would scale down oil production significantly next month, meaning gas prices could start to spike in the near future unless the United States finds another oil market to meet the nation's supply demands. And as U.S. officials scramble to do that, they’re teeing...
Progressives Who Back Green New Deal Outraged Over OPEC Oil Production Cuts
"We must hold OPEC and its allies accountable for colluding to hike energy prices on working families," Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said.
eenews.net
Supreme Court appears to back EPA in WOTUS war
The Supreme Court on Monday appeared reluctant to wrest wetlands permitting power from EPA in a dispute that had been expected to significantly narrow the scope of the Clean Water Act. During oral arguments in Sackett v. EPA, at least some of the six conservative justices indicated that they were...
The Climate Economy Is About to Explode
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Late last month, analysts at the investment bank Credit Suisse published a research note about America’s new climate law that went nearly unnoticed. The Inflation Reduction Act, the bank argued, is even more important than has been recognized so far: The IRA will “will have a profound effect across industries in the next decade and beyond” and could ultimately shape the direction of the American economy, the bank said. The report shows how even after the bonanza of climate-bill coverage earlier this year, we’re still only beginning to understand how the law works and what it might mean for the economy.
U.S. shale producers to remain on sidelines if OPEC+ cuts output
Oct 4 (Reuters) - A big oil production cut by OPEC+ members will not spur new U.S. oil and gas production, energy executives told Reuters, despite the likely rise in prices that could signal higher profits and inflation pressures.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Cargill Aims to Boost Ships’ Use of Biofuel, Methanol to Cut Emissions
By Emily Chow (Reuters/U.S. News and World Report) Cargill Inc seeks to boost its use of biofuels in a bunkering trial and plans to order methanol-fuelled ships as part of its plans to cut emissions, a senior executive of the global commodities trader said on Wednesday. One of the world’s...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Electric-Vehicle Charging to Get Biofuel Credits under EPA Plan
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) EV plan part of draft proposal to set biofuel-blending quotas; Change would mark major expansion of Renewable Fuel Standard — Charging electric vehicles using some forms of renewable power would qualify for credits under Environmental Protection Agency draft plans to expand a longstanding US biofuel support program.
Biden admin looks to scale down Venezuela sanctions, allow more pumping of oil rated among world's dirtiest
President Biden is reportedly in talks with Venezuela to ease sanctions against the authoritarian regime and allow Chevron to resume its operations in the country.
Benzinga
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Future Is Now: Examining Construction’s Power Alternatives
(California Builder & Engineer) At the center of any construction alternative power discussion is diesel. Diesel remains the go-to power on jobsites. According to the Diesel Technology Forum, 98 percent of construction’s energy use in the United States comes from diesel. But with global initiatives underway to reduce carbon...
pgjonline.com
Nord Stream Operators: Authorities Won't Allow Us to Inspect Damaged Pipelines
(Reuters) — The operators of two Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both sprang major leaks last week said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in...
Vietnam's VinFast targets US market in 'preposterously hard' gamble
Having conquered most industries at home, optimistic chiefs at conglomerate Vingroup are setting their sights much higher as they ramp up plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the mighty US market. While the aim of getting Americans driving its cars by Christmas may seem a huge ask, Vingroup -- Vietnam's biggest private firm -- has a track record of delivering.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Navigating Two Worlds: Talking Climate Change in NYC and Tackling Climate Change at IAA
By Allen Schaeffer (Diesel Technology Forum) This week two events are leading venues for discussions about climate change. In New York City it’s Climate Week – a media conglomerate-organized event with wide ranging programming that checks all the climate change discussion boxes – some in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Across the pond in Hannover Germany is the Internationale Automobilausstellung, otherwise known as the IAA. It’s the 122nd year for this international gathering and technical event focused on advanced mobility and commercial vehicles.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Bureau Veritas Lays out Well-to-Wake Approach to Alternative Fuels
(Bureau Veritas) White Paper examines low-carbon marine fuel options and highlights benefits of sustainably produced renewable and low carbon fuels — Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has launched a detailed outlook on future maritime fuels in a new white paper, which calls for a “well-to-wake” (WtW) approach to assessing the climate impact and sustainability of alternative fuels.
