Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Bureau Veritas Lays out Well-to-Wake Approach to Alternative Fuels
(Bureau Veritas) White Paper examines low-carbon marine fuel options and highlights benefits of sustainably produced renewable and low carbon fuels — Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection and certification, has launched a detailed outlook on future maritime fuels in a new white paper, which calls for a “well-to-wake” (WtW) approach to assessing the climate impact and sustainability of alternative fuels.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Future Is Now: Examining Construction’s Power Alternatives
(California Builder & Engineer) At the center of any construction alternative power discussion is diesel. Diesel remains the go-to power on jobsites. According to the Diesel Technology Forum, 98 percent of construction’s energy use in the United States comes from diesel. But with global initiatives underway to reduce carbon...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Cargill Aims to Boost Ships’ Use of Biofuel, Methanol to Cut Emissions
By Emily Chow (Reuters/U.S. News and World Report) Cargill Inc seeks to boost its use of biofuels in a bunkering trial and plans to order methanol-fuelled ships as part of its plans to cut emissions, a senior executive of the global commodities trader said on Wednesday. One of the world’s...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Webinar: An In-Depth Look at the Transport Energy-Related Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act
(Transport Energy Strategies) On Demand Webinar: What Exactly Is in the IRA? We now have a sweeping climate-energy legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with many provisions. What does the legislation mean for transport energies such as biofuels, hydrogen, electricity and novel fuels such as ammonia and electrofuels? I attempt to dig deeper in this on-demand webinar and presentation. Covered is the clean fuel production, SAF, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), renewable/clean electricity and electric vehicle tax credits. This on-demand webinar exclusively for Transport Energy Outlook members, is a companion to the recent report and spreadsheet on the IRA and provides a more in-depth look of transport energy-related provisions in the Act.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Electric-Vehicle Charging to Get Biofuel Credits under EPA Plan
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) EV plan part of draft proposal to set biofuel-blending quotas; Change would mark major expansion of Renewable Fuel Standard — Charging electric vehicles using some forms of renewable power would qualify for credits under Environmental Protection Agency draft plans to expand a longstanding US biofuel support program.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
TotalEnergies to Offer Biofuels for Ships in Singapore from Next Year
By Emily Chow (Reuters) TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will start offering biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore from next year, a senior executive at the French energy giant said on Thursday, as the company seeks to reduce its emissions in shipping. The move would reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Governments Adopt 2050 Net-Zero Carbon Goal for Air Transport
(Air Transport Action Group) Governments meeting at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal have adopted a goal of net-zero carbon emissions for international flights by 2050, one of the only global sector-specific climate goals. The goal aligns international aviation with the Paris Agreement and follows a commitment by the industry itself last year.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
EPA Proposes Endangerment Finding for Lead Emissions from Aircraft Engines that Operate on Leaded Fuel
(Environmental Protection Agency) Proposed Endangerment Finding, if finalized, is an important step forward to address the largest remaining source of lead pollution to air — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed determination that emissions of lead from aircraft that operate on leaded fuel cause or contribute to air pollution that may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health and welfare. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA reviews information on air pollutants and sources of air pollution to determine whether they threaten human health or welfare. This is referred to as an “endangerment finding” – a first step in using EPA’s authority to address this source of lead pollution.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Less than Zero: Camelina Co., Praj, LanzaTech, Northwestern, GCH, Yale, NREL Launch New Centers of Excellence to Advance Feedstocks, Cell‐Free Systems, Genome Engineering for Carbon-Negative Manufacturing
In Spain, Camelina Company España, Europe’s largest camelina crop innovator and seed producer, opened their new Innovation Center in Daimiel, Spain. Camelina is grown for use by Camelina Company’s parent company Global Clean Energy to produce ultra-low carbon renewable fuels. Renewable diesel produced from camelina is a drop-in replacement for traditional diesel, but with fewer contaminants and far less emissions.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Navigating Two Worlds: Talking Climate Change in NYC and Tackling Climate Change at IAA
By Allen Schaeffer (Diesel Technology Forum) This week two events are leading venues for discussions about climate change. In New York City it’s Climate Week – a media conglomerate-organized event with wide ranging programming that checks all the climate change discussion boxes – some in conjunction with the United Nations General Assembly meeting. Across the pond in Hannover Germany is the Internationale Automobilausstellung, otherwise known as the IAA. It’s the 122nd year for this international gathering and technical event focused on advanced mobility and commercial vehicles.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Cost-Effectively Optimize and Scale Bioenergy Technologies with the Consortium for Computational Physics and Chemistry — October 20, 2022 — ONLINE
Join the U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office and the Consortium for Computational Physics and Chemistry (CCPC) on October 20, 2022, from 1–2 p.m. ET for a webinar on ways to optimize bioenergy technologies and scale industrial processes cost-effectively. CCPC researchers apply fundamental science and high-performance computing to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Everyone Counts CO2 Differently. Scientists Have a Solution.
By Chelsea Harvey (Politico Pro/Climatewire) A new National Academies report recommends a global “clearinghouse” for greenhouse gas information. — … While there are dozens of different methods all over the world for keeping tabs on emissions — at all different levels, from the local to the global — a report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine notes that there’s little coordination between them. Some systems rely on bottom-up measurements that use observations of human activities. Some systems use top-down measurements that rely on measurements of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Some systems use a combination of both.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
How the Right’s Hatred of Electric Vehicles Is Growing in Iowa
By Ty Rushing (Iowa Starting Line) Over the last few months, the Starting Line team has noticed an interesting trend in Iowa social media: Stories about electric vehicles drive huge engagement and draw intense debate among supporters and detractors, mostly on Facebook. And while wild comment threads on Facebook stories...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Getting Shipshape with Biofuels
By Eliseo Curcio and Michele Miceli (Biofuels International) … Currently, fossil-based fuels such as VLSFO and MGO and other bunkers are used in the shipping industry as main fuels. The amount of carbon monoxide emitted every year is growing, with the exception of 2020 where the global pandemic resulted in a drop in emissions, as shown in Figure 1.
Comments / 0