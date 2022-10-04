(Transport Energy Strategies) On Demand Webinar: What Exactly Is in the IRA? We now have a sweeping climate-energy legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with many provisions. What does the legislation mean for transport energies such as biofuels, hydrogen, electricity and novel fuels such as ammonia and electrofuels? I attempt to dig deeper in this on-demand webinar and presentation. Covered is the clean fuel production, SAF, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), renewable/clean electricity and electric vehicle tax credits. This on-demand webinar exclusively for Transport Energy Outlook members, is a companion to the recent report and spreadsheet on the IRA and provides a more in-depth look of transport energy-related provisions in the Act.

