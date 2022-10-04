Read full article on original website
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Webinar: An In-Depth Look at the Transport Energy-Related Provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act
(Transport Energy Strategies) On Demand Webinar: What Exactly Is in the IRA? We now have a sweeping climate-energy legislation in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) with many provisions. What does the legislation mean for transport energies such as biofuels, hydrogen, electricity and novel fuels such as ammonia and electrofuels? I attempt to dig deeper in this on-demand webinar and presentation. Covered is the clean fuel production, SAF, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage (CCS), renewable/clean electricity and electric vehicle tax credits. This on-demand webinar exclusively for Transport Energy Outlook members, is a companion to the recent report and spreadsheet on the IRA and provides a more in-depth look of transport energy-related provisions in the Act.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Apeiron Bioenergy Secures Equity Investment from Proterra Investment Partners Asia to Solidify Upstream Capabilities
(Apeiron Bioenergy/ACN Newswire) – Proterra Investment Partners Asia’s first exposure to biofuel; – Apeiron to leverage Proterra’s strength in food-agriculture, natural resources and renewable feedstock — Apeiron Bioenergy has entered into an equity investment agreement with Proterra Investment Partners Asia. The proceeds will be used to increase the number of collection points and upgrade existing processing plants to produce feedstocks of higher specifications.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Sustainable Herbaceous Energy Crop Production in the Southeast United States
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) Cellulosic bioenergy crop production is a nascent industry in the U.S. and has the potential to supply up to 5% of U.S. energy demand while achieving increased carbon reduction. The Southeast U.S. is ideally suited for a cellulosic industry due to plentiful land, ample rainfall, and a pressing need for agricultural diversification. The goal of this project is to assess economic viability and environmental sustainability of biomass sorghum and energy cane production in the southeast U.S. Texas A&M University AgriLife Research Center’s Ted Wilson leads the team of researchers.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Future Is Now: Examining Construction’s Power Alternatives
(California Builder & Engineer) At the center of any construction alternative power discussion is diesel. Diesel remains the go-to power on jobsites. According to the Diesel Technology Forum, 98 percent of construction’s energy use in the United States comes from diesel. But with global initiatives underway to reduce carbon...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
TotalEnergies to Offer Biofuels for Ships in Singapore from Next Year
By Emily Chow (Reuters) TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) will start offering biofuels as a bunkering fuel to its customers in Singapore from next year, a senior executive at the French energy giant said on Thursday, as the company seeks to reduce its emissions in shipping. The move would reduce greenhouse gas emissions...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Cost-Effectively Optimize and Scale Bioenergy Technologies with the Consortium for Computational Physics and Chemistry — October 20, 2022 — ONLINE
Join the U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office and the Consortium for Computational Physics and Chemistry (CCPC) on October 20, 2022, from 1–2 p.m. ET for a webinar on ways to optimize bioenergy technologies and scale industrial processes cost-effectively. CCPC researchers apply fundamental science and high-performance computing to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Cargill Aims to Boost Ships’ Use of Biofuel, Methanol to Cut Emissions
By Emily Chow (Reuters/U.S. News and World Report) Cargill Inc seeks to boost its use of biofuels in a bunkering trial and plans to order methanol-fuelled ships as part of its plans to cut emissions, a senior executive of the global commodities trader said on Wednesday. One of the world’s...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Engineering-Scale Validation of Novel Algae CO2 Capture and Bioproducts Technology
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This Project aims to develop technologies to increase algae productivity and reduce culturing costs, In addition, it aims to develop algae, refinee processing and verify content for nutraceuticals and to incorporate feed blends. It’s a part of the search for CO2 reduction, and Fred Harrington of Helios-NRG showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Reganosa, Repsol, Naturgy, Impulsa Galicia Lead Project to Turn Waste into Biomethane
(Reganosa/AltFuels) Reganosa, Repsol and Naturgy are collaborating with Impulsa Galicia to develop the circular economy with a project that would transform surplus livestock manure and other waste on a large scale into biomethane, organic fertilizers and CO2 neutral of biological origin. This initiative has been designed to optimize slurry management in the autonomous community, reduce energy dependence on the outside, facilitate compliance with new European standards and help decarbonize mobility, industry and households. The promoters are currently carrying out fieldwork and trials that give continuity to months of previous studies and research.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Scania, HAVI and HAM Promote Use of Biomethane in Distribution Vehicles in Barcelona
(Scania Spain/AltFuels) Committed to the environment, the transport company HAVI joined the SBT (Science Based Target) initiative together with more than 3,000 multinationals to achieve sustainable development and lead the way towards a decarbonized economy with the aim of limiting the increase in global temperature to 2º by reducing the equivalent carbon footprint of its logistics by 40% by 2030 compared to what they generated in 2015.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Storengy Deutschland and CM Fluids Will Produce Bio-LNG for Heavy Transport
(Storengy/AltFuels) Storengy Deutschland, a company of ENGIE Group, and CM Fluids, a start-up and biogas specialist from Bavaria, are establishing a joint venture. The aim of this partnership is to produce bio-LNG for use as a climate-neutral fuel for buses and trucks. The companies plan to build a bio-LNG liquefaction...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
OPINION: Retailer Fills up with Higher Blend Success
By Cassie Mullen (Renewable Fuels Association/Ethanol Producer Magazine) As prices at the pump spiked this past summer, a special E15 sales promotion by fuel retailer Sheetz offering the 15 percent ethanol blend (marketed by the company as UNLEADED 88) at $3.99 made national news—and also made a lot of drivers happy in the process. Sheetz has more than 650 store locations across six different states, and more than half of these sites offer higher blends. We asked Joshua Jadlocki, senior petroleum scheduler at Sheetz, about how well higher blends of ethanol work for his company.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
High-Speed Engine Developers Zero in on Methanol and Biofuels
By John Snyder (Riviera) SMM 2022 offered enginebuilders the opportunity to display new prime movers and gensets capable of burning methanol and biofuel — Stands at the recent SMM 2022 in Hamburg bristled with the newest engine technology for low- and zero-carbon fuels, offering attendees a glimpse of the future of high-speed propulsion.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Governments Adopt 2050 Net-Zero Carbon Goal for Air Transport
(Air Transport Action Group) Governments meeting at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Assembly in Montreal have adopted a goal of net-zero carbon emissions for international flights by 2050, one of the only global sector-specific climate goals. The goal aligns international aviation with the Paris Agreement and follows a commitment by the industry itself last year.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
EPA Proposes Endangerment Finding for Lead Emissions from Aircraft Engines that Operate on Leaded Fuel
(Environmental Protection Agency) Proposed Endangerment Finding, if finalized, is an important step forward to address the largest remaining source of lead pollution to air — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a proposed determination that emissions of lead from aircraft that operate on leaded fuel cause or contribute to air pollution that may reasonably be anticipated to endanger public health and welfare. Under the Clean Air Act, EPA reviews information on air pollutants and sources of air pollution to determine whether they threaten human health or welfare. This is referred to as an “endangerment finding” – a first step in using EPA’s authority to address this source of lead pollution.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Electric-Vehicle Charging to Get Biofuel Credits under EPA Plan
By Jennifer A Dlouhy (Bloomberg) EV plan part of draft proposal to set biofuel-blending quotas; Change would mark major expansion of Renewable Fuel Standard — Charging electric vehicles using some forms of renewable power would qualify for credits under Environmental Protection Agency draft plans to expand a longstanding US biofuel support program.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Everyone Counts CO2 Differently. Scientists Have a Solution.
By Chelsea Harvey (Politico Pro/Climatewire) A new National Academies report recommends a global “clearinghouse” for greenhouse gas information. — … While there are dozens of different methods all over the world for keeping tabs on emissions — at all different levels, from the local to the global — a report by the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine notes that there’s little coordination between them. Some systems rely on bottom-up measurements that use observations of human activities. Some systems use top-down measurements that rely on measurements of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Some systems use a combination of both.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
EPA Seeks Nominations for Local Government Advisory Committee DEADLINE October 31, 2022
(U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing a solicitation for nominations to serve on its Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC), which advises EPA on critical environmental issues impacting local governments. The agency is also accepting nominations for LGAC’s Small Communities Advisory Subcommittee (SCAS).
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
WestJet Flies Its Second Sustainable Aviation Fuel Flight from New York City to Calgary in Collaboration with Neste and Avfuel
(Aviation Pros) The departure of WS1681 coincided with the end of New York’s UN General Assembly and Climate Week NYC where world leaders gathered to discuss critical issues facing the environment, including the need to decarbonize and reduce global emissions. WestJet on Sept. 26 operated the airline’s second-ever sustainable...
